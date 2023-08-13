McNeese Cowboys hold first scrimmage of the season

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - The first scrimmage of the season for the Cowboys showed the teams improvements this off-season as the run and pass game meshed well combining for nearly 600 yards and 7 touchdowns, the pass catchers have taken it upon themselves to improve each and every day.

“We were actually expecting to have some big numbers because we’ve been practicing all summer we’ve been setting PRs in the weight room been getting faster on the field Coach Roundtree got all the receivers every day we are working on something new every day we’re out here working so we expected it to be like this,” wide receiver Aalah Brown said.

The Cowboys receiving core struggled last season but second-year receiver Jon McCall believes this year is going to be different.

“We learned a lot last year we were a little shaky in the receiving room but this year everybody is locked in doing our job everybody is performing on the field we’re trying to go the FCS championship,” wide receiver Jon McCall said.

Despite the offensive outburst, it doesn’t show the whole picture. Coach Goff says he’s proud of the way his defense fought and the competitiveness they bring each play.

“You know they kind of answered the challenge a bit those DBs had a good camp too and they’ve been really physical with us and we’ve been challenging these receivers to be physical as well, Head Coach Gary Goff said. “And you know I think they did that today but you know I think our safeties played well and our corners gave up a play here and there but they bounce back but it’s going to happen it’s about playing the next play on both sides of the ball and I think we did that.”

The defense getting live reps gave them an opportunity to be physical and find out what needs to be improved.

“For our first time, we did some pretty good things it seemed like we were still knocking off a little rust because we haven’t tackled in a while but overall we looked pretty good as a whole,” linebacker Micah Davey said.

As we approach the first game of the season, it appears that this team shows great promise moving forward and they will have the chance to make adjustments during practice this upcoming week before their next scrimmage on Friday, Aug. 18.

