FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Staying hot and dry before a weak front approaches Tuesday

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - As we begin the work week, the start at least will look a lot like the past couple weeks. More hot weather is ahead Monday as high temperatures return to the upper 90′s and triple digits away from the coast. Winds will take on more of a west-southwesterly direction, and import some slightly drier air, allowing for temperatures to warm up quickly. And heat indices again will range between 105-115 degrees. Unfortunately, rain chances again will stay minimal with the better chances for a shower likely staying just north and east of the area.

Some changes are in the forecast however by Tuesday. The high pressure that has controlled our weather lately will begin backing away as a weak “cool” front approaches. If you’re looking for a drop in temperatures, you won’t find it this time since we’re still in August and it will remain hot. But as the front approaches, a few showers or thunderstorms may develop ahead of it by the afternoon on Tuesday.

Right now, coverage appears only to be isolated to scattered at best, so drought relief looks unlikely. Depending on just how far south the front makes it, a drier airmass may filter into our area however. If so, that would at least make things less humid by Tuesday evening with a slight drop in morning lows possible.

By the late week, the front will move north again and mark the return of our swampy weather. Indications are that high pressure will try to build back eastward. That would mean a resumption of the hot, muggy and overall dry pattern.

The lack of rain over the past few weeks as really dried all vegetation out and the hot weather only compounds this problem. At times the humidity is high which helps the dry vegetation a little, but in the afternoon hours the humidity drop and that pulls even more moisture out. And then windy conditions add to the fire danger by easily pushing flames and potentially spreading fire quickly. Bottom-line please do not burn and use extreme caution outside with anything that could cause a fire to start.

Meanwhile the tropics are still quiet for the time being. Even with a few tropical waves in the basin, there are no signs of any new development in the next week.

