Fenton Police honors Officer Shannon Brown with sauce cook-off

FENTON, La. (KPLC) - A sauce cook-off in honor of fallen Fenton Officer Shannon Brown was hosted by the Fenton Police Department.

Brown’s son Julian told 7NEWS why this event meant so much to him.

“It means a lot seeing all of these people come out to honor his life and his legacy,” Brown said. “It really shows that people appreciate what he did for them because just a normal person couldn’t do this job.”

Family and friends of Brown gathered to witness the unveiling of the highway dedication sign, and around 20 home cooks put their culinary skills to the test. We are told that Officer Shannon Brown loved to cook, and when he did he cooked for all of Fenton.

His family sends their gratitude to the Fenton Police Department along with everyone else who was able to participate. You can find the dedication sign for Brown near mile marker eleven down Highway 165 in Fenton.

Brown passed away due to a serious leg injury after a car hit him during a traffic stop on Aug. 13, 2016.

Copyright 2023 KPLC. All rights reserved.