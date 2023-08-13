50/50 Thursdays
Derek Carr shines in his Saints debut

Keith Kirkwood hauls in a 4-yard touchdown pass from Derek Carr. (Source: Saints)
By Garland Gillen
Published: Aug. 13, 2023 at 12:35 PM CDT
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Derek Carr played only 12 snaps for the Black and Gold, and he made every single one count against Kansas City.

Carr went 6/8 passing for 70 yards in his only series of the game. He finished the drive with a 4-yard touchdown connection to Keith Kirkwood, giving the Saints an early advantage over the Chiefs, 7-0.

Carr connected with Juwan Johnson, Alvin Kamara, Michael Thomas, Keith Kirkwood, and Chris Olave on the series.

Jameis Winston relieved Carr in the first quarter. The Saints backup promptly found A.T. Perry for a 29-yard touchdown, doubling the Saints lead K.C., 14-0.

The Saints will matchup with the Chargers next Sunday at 6:05 p.m. FOX 8 will broadcast the game. Our pregame show starts at 5:30 p.m.

