City of Lake Charles hosts Youth First Responders Day

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - The City of Lake Charles Partners in Parks initiative teamed up with State Farm and numerous other community partners for a Youth First Responders Day.

This event featured interactive activities from the Lake Charles Police Department, fire department, children’s museum, Acadian Ambulance, and Destination Zero Deaths.

The action-packed day was focused on fire and other safety-related matters. Children could participate in events like an obstacle course, outdoor games, and talking to all branches of the Lake Charles first responders about their jobs.

“Any opportunity to get kids outside and away from the computers is a good thing,” Mayor Nic Hunter said. “But if we can combine some educational opportunities with that, well, that’s what Partners in Parks is all about.”

The star of the day was Rook, an Arson K-9 who was able to demonstrate his very important job of being able to detect when a house fire occurred as a result of arson.

State Farm presented the City of Lake Charles with a $500,000 check that will assist in funding the new Port of Lake Charles.

Copyright 2023 KPLC. All rights reserved.