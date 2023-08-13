50/50 Thursdays
Connections
The Pledge of Allegiance

City of Lake Charles hosts Youth First Responders Day

By Morgan Babineaux
Published: Aug. 12, 2023 at 9:10 PM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - The City of Lake Charles Partners in Parks initiative teamed up with State Farm and numerous other community partners for a Youth First Responders Day.

This event featured interactive activities from the Lake Charles Police Department, fire department, children’s museum, Acadian Ambulance, and Destination Zero Deaths.

The action-packed day was focused on fire and other safety-related matters. Children could participate in events like an obstacle course, outdoor games, and talking to all branches of the Lake Charles first responders about their jobs.

“Any opportunity to get kids outside and away from the computers is a good thing,” Mayor Nic Hunter said. “But if we can combine some educational opportunities with that, well, that’s what Partners in Parks is all about.”

The star of the day was Rook, an Arson K-9 who was able to demonstrate his very important job of being able to detect when a house fire occurred as a result of arson.

State Farm presented the City of Lake Charles with a $500,000 check that will assist in funding the new Port of Lake Charles.

Copyright 2023 KPLC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

CPSO: 17-year-old dies in crash after fleeing traffic stop
CPSO: 17-year-old dies in crash after fleeing traffic stop in stolen car
23-year-old Erron Fontenot was found on August 1 hiding beneath a trailer on Sherry Street.
Suspected Sherry St. shooter faces attempted murder charge
United flight slides off runway at Lake Charles Regional Airport
United Airlines flight slides off runway at Lake Charles Regional Airport
Jessica Ross and Treveon Isaiah Taylor are plaintiffs in a lawsuit against Southern Regional...
Baby decapitated during birth at Georgia hospital, lawsuit alleges
Photos of a father’s reaction to his daughter being born have gone viral in just a few days.
‘I have to post these’: Father’s reactions go viral in baby birth photos

Latest News

Fire departments are advising the public to only dial 911 if they actually see flames as...
Marsh fires causing smokey conditions in SWLA
City of Lake Charles hosts Youth First Responders Day
City of Lake Charles hosts Youth First Responders Day
Fenton Police honors Officer Shannon Brown with sauce cook-off
Fenton Police honors Officer Shannon Brown with sauce cook-off
Fenton Police honors Officer Shannon Brown with sauce cook-off
Fenton Police honors Officer Shannon Brown with sauce cook-off