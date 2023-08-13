50/50 Thursdays
Beauregard Sheriff’s Office searching for missing juvenile

By AnaClare Barras
Published: Aug. 13, 2023 at 3:22 PM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
BEAUREGARD PARISH, La. (KPLC) - The Beauregard Parish Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s assistance in the search for a missing 16-year-old, Camron Doyle.

Camron was last seen at her residence in Oretta, Louisiana, around midnight on August 13.

She is described as 5-foot-2 and weighing approximately 160 lbs.

Anyone with information regarding Camron’s whereabouts is asked to contact the Beauregard Sheriff’s Office at 337-463-3281.

