Beauregard Sheriff’s Office searching for missing juvenile
Published: Aug. 13, 2023 at 3:22 PM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
BEAUREGARD PARISH, La. (KPLC) - The Beauregard Parish Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s assistance in the search for a missing 16-year-old, Camron Doyle.
Camron was last seen at her residence in Oretta, Louisiana, around midnight on August 13.
She is described as 5-foot-2 and weighing approximately 160 lbs.
Anyone with information regarding Camron’s whereabouts is asked to contact the Beauregard Sheriff’s Office at 337-463-3281.
