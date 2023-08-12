‘We love you Ben Terry’ billboards pop up across SWLA

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - The 7NEWS team would like to thank the Southwest Louisiana community for the outpouring of love and support you have shown our own Ben Terry.

After battling colon cancer and exhausting all options, Ben’s family says he has entered into hospice care.

Tributes have been popping up across the Lake Area, including billboards put up by Lamar Advertising.

Ben’s family thanks you all for your sweet thoughts and prayers, and they ask for privacy at this time.

Ben Terry's family has asked me to inform everyone that after exhausting all treatment options, he has entered into hospice care. They covet your prayers and ask that you respect their privacy at this time. Posted by John Bridges KPLC on Thursday, August 10, 2023

just looking over old photos and here's one with me and Ben admiring a kitten....true cat people! Posted by Agnes DeRouen KPLC on Friday, August 11, 2023

Please join me and First Lady Donna Edwards in praying for Ben Terry KPLC as he enters hospice care. Ben, thank you for... Posted by Gov. John Bel Edwards on Thursday, August 10, 2023

Like many of you, Becky & I are saddened to hear the latest update on Ben Terry. We offer our prayers to Ben & his... Posted by Nic Hunter Lake Charles Mayor on Thursday, August 10, 2023

Heavy heart this morning. Praying for our friend. Our thoughts and hearts go out to Ben Terry and his family. #prayersforben #SouthBestLouisianasFinest Posted by Mickey Smith Jr on Friday, August 11, 2023

Please pray for our beloved meteorologist, Ben Terry, as he is receiving hospice care. He's such a warrior with a heart of gold for this community. Posted by American Press on Friday, August 11, 2023

Our thoughts and hearts go out to our friend, Ben Terry. #prayersforben Posted by Calcasieu Parish Public Library on Thursday, August 10, 2023

Our Gator 99.5 Family is praying for our Dear Friend Ben Terry. Posted by Gator 99.5 on Thursday, August 10, 2023

If there was ever a time to light this prayer candle, now would be it. Thinking of my friend and former colleague Ben. He really is a rockstar. #ChangeTheChannelThen Meteorologist Ben Terry KPLC 7 News Posted by Olivia Vidal WVUE FOX8 on Friday, August 11, 2023

This makes me so sad. Ben & I met through the NWA and even shared a room for a couple of conferences. He is a saint,... Posted by Dave Williams ABC News4 on Thursday, August 10, 2023

I ask you lift this Kosciusko native & his family up in prayer right now pls. I hate sharing news like this, bc he's... Posted by Meteorologist Dave Roberts WLBT on Thursday, August 10, 2023

This makes me incredibly sad. I’ve watched, read, and shared posts about Ben’s fight against cancer. He’s a... Posted by Doug Warner on Thursday, August 10, 2023

Our prayers are with Meteorologist Ben Terry KPLC at our sister station in Lake Charles. He's been battling cancer for some time now, and is headed into hospice care 🙏🙏 Posted by KSLA News 12 on Friday, August 11, 2023

Help us send some thoughts, prayers, good vibes, whatever you do - to our good friend Ben Terry, who worked as a... Posted by WVUE FOX 8 on Friday, August 11, 2023

Copyright 2023 KPLC. All rights reserved.