‘We love you Ben Terry’ billboards pop up across SWLA

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - The 7NEWS team would like to thank the Southwest Louisiana community for the outpouring of love and support you have shown our own Ben Terry.
After battling colon cancer and exhausting all options, Ben’s family says he has entered into hospice care.
Tributes have been popping up across the Lake Area, including billboards put up by Lamar Advertising.
Ben’s family thanks you all for your sweet thoughts and prayers, and they ask for privacy at this time.
Ben Terry's family has asked me to inform everyone that after exhausting all treatment options, he has entered into hospice care. They covet your prayers and ask that you respect their privacy at this time.Posted by John Bridges KPLC on Thursday, August 10, 2023
Heavy heart this morning.
Praying for our friend.
If there was ever a time to light this prayer candle, now would be it. Thinking of my friend and former colleague Ben. He really is a rockstar.
#ChangeTheChannelThen
Meteorologist Ben Terry KPLC 7 NewsPosted by Olivia Vidal WVUE FOX8 on Friday, August 11, 2023
