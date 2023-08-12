50/50 Thursdays
Ways to help families affected by Hawaii wildfires

Devastating aftermath of the wildfires that raged through Historic Lahaina this past week.
Devastating aftermath of the wildfires that raged through Historic Lahaina this past week.(Hawaii News Now)
By De’Vante Martin
Published: Aug. 12, 2023 at 4:01 PM CDT|Updated: 24 hours ago
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - Wildfires across Hawaii have killed more than 60 people and displaced hundreds of families this weekend. Here’s ways to donate and help the affected families.

The list below contains reputable organizations accepting donations for affected Hawaiians.

  • The Office of the Governor of Hawaii has directed donors to the Hawaii Community Foundation.
  • Verified fundraisers on GoFundMe are raising money to help residents rebuild and recover.
  • Shoppers in Hawaii can make donations of up to $249 at their nearest Foodland, which is accepting donations at checkout to support the American Red Cross.
  • The Maui Mutual Aid Fund is accepting donations to support Maui families, elderly residents, people with disabilities and those with limited or no insurance.
  • Aloha United Way, a Honolulu-based nonprofit organization, has created the Maui Relief Fund that will go directly toward efforts supporting victims of the fires.
  • The Salvation Army’s Hawaiian and Pacific Islands Division is accepting donations to provide meals for thousands displaced in Maui emergency shelters.
  • The Maui Food Bank is providing meals for thousands of displaced residents.
  • The Hawaii Restaurant Association is organizing donations and volunteer efforts on Maui and Oahu. You can sign up to join relief efforts on Maui here, or fill in forms to help evacuees transported to Oahu here.

