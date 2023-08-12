Two-A-Days: South Beauregard Knights

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - It’s been an unusual offseason for the South Beauregard football team to say the least. Dwight Hudler, who had been the head coach of the Knights since 2010, resigned in June, and with it, they were forced to scramble for a new head coach with just a couple of weeks before practice began for the 2023 season.

Enter former Westlake coach Brad Kellogg who was hired as the next head coach of the Knights just seven weeks before practice began, but this isn’t his first time with South Beauregard.

“I think they’re buying in pretty quickly, I’ve got nine seniors, and the unique thing is, in 2018 I was here as an assistant and they were actually in my seventh-grade social studies class,” said Kellogg. “So they remember me and it’s not like I’m a complete stranger, I think they’re buying in pretty quickly, me and coach Hill have a lot of similarities and things we believe in, so it’s not like a giant culture shock to them, it’s just kind of the fundamental things I do a little differently. But like I said, they’re buying in really fast and that’s going to be really important since it’s so late in the year.”

Last season didn’t go the way South Beauregard may have hoped as they finished the season with a record of 3-7, and failed to make the playoffs, but as they enter 2023, the Knights feel as if they have what it takes to improve on last season.

“The goal is definitely to make it to the playoffs, and I believe we will, we’re going to shock a lot of people, it’s just trying to get guys to buy in and say there’s nothing else we can do, we just need to play,” said senior linebacker Mason Derouen.

South Beauregard feels as though they have the pieces to be successful in 2023, but the key is putting those pieces together, and senior Bryce Deason believes they can do just that.

“We have a bunch of returning guys, and you know, it’s really just about that chemistry, and being able to trust and lean on that other guy to get the job done. It’s definitely just going to come down to us buying in and working, and just being a team together,” said Deason.

South Beauregard Knights 2023 Schedule:

Friday, September 1st: at DeRidder

Friday, September 8th: vs. Rosepine

Friday, September 15th: vs. DeQuincy

Friday, September 22nd: vs. Lake Charles College Prep

Friday, September 29th: at St. Louis Catholic

Thursday, October 5th: vs. Iowa

Friday, October 13th: at Jennings

Friday, October 20th: vs. Kinder

Friday, October 27th: at Pickering

Friday, November 3rd: at Westlake

Copyright 2023 KPLC. All rights reserved.