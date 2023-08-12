Two-A-Days: Kinder Yellowjackets

KINDER, La. (KPLC) - The Kinder Yellowjackets are coming off their first season in 3A District 3, as they finished with a record (2-8), and as they head into the 2023 season new head coach Justin Reed feels his team is ready to take the next step in their development.

“We have five or six guys that have really taken control of the team and it’s nice because a lot of those guys just see things that need to be done and it doesn’t necessarily take a coach telling them to do it and just to be able to kind of step back and watch them kind of run the team at times has really been something that I’ve been pleasantly surprised with these first couple weeks,” said Coach Reed. “I think as we get closer to games the energy from our younger guys will probably start to match those of the older guys, but right now, I’m happy with the energy and I think we’ve had a couple of good practices so far this week.”

For this year Yellowjackets team brings back plenty of returning faces to the roster and the staff. This year’s senior group is motivated to attack district play with rejuvenated confidence.

“I’m excited to see what we got coming for so I really feel like coaches have prepared us on the field and off the field mentally and physically,” said senior Ben Fontenot. “I’m pretty excited to see what this year has for us with these coaches and this staff.”

High School football is about the comradery of a team coming together for one common goal, and this years Kinder team seems to be a very tight and close group.

“Just being out here with my brothers, and doing this every day to get a chance to play football, we’re going to work harder this year than last year and we’re going to put up a fight,” said senior Donte Botley.

Westlake 2023 Schedule:

Thursday, September 1: vs. Welsh

Friday, September 8: at Church Point

Thursday, September 14th: at Rosepine

Friday, September 22nd: vs. St. Louis

Friday, September 29th: at Iowa

Friday, October 6th: vs. Jennings

Friday, October 13th: vs. Breaux Bridge

Friday, October 20th: vs. South Beauregard

Friday, October 27th: vs. Westlake

Friday, November 3rd: at Lake Charles College Prep

