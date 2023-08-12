SWLA fire officials urge caution outdoors during hot, dry weather

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - A fire can come from many sources, and the recent heat and drought conditions across the state have increased that danger.

Allen Parish District 4 Fire Chief Jacob Lacour explained that throwing even the smallest cigarette butt can spark a flame.

“Basically a lot of people don’t realize that there’s fires that are started by more than just barbecuing and burning trash outside. Cigarette butts being thrown outside cause a lot of fires. A lot of times oily rags or something that may cause spontaneous combustion can cause stuff,” Chief Lacour said.

He recommends homeowners keep their grass cut low during this season.

“Keeping your yard mowed short this time of year, especially you know, we throw water on it, we want to have green pretty grass, you know and everything, but the shorter it is, it’s less likely to spread as fast. It doesn’t have the fuel it needs to spread quite as fast,“ Chief Lacour said.

Even though there are ways to prevent a fire, Chief Lacour said some just can’t be prevented.

“One of the things right now is that it is just very dry out there and ponds that we normally get water from are very low right now. We’ve not been able to get water from there. We are coming back into town and having to get it out of the hydrants and stuff like that,” he said.

Chief Lacour urges everyone to be cautious with everything they do.

“We just recently had a hurricane three years ago, still a lot of trees are down in the woods, making it very hard to get in there and maneuver to be able to put fires out, the dozers are having trouble. Forestry helps us out a lot, they have dozers. It’s just a bad situation that we are in right now. Try to be cautious on any and everything you are doing,” Chief Lacour said.

If you are ever near a home or grass fire, he said to seek shelter.

“Just as many people die in fires fighting outside because of the smoke, the toxins, and the heat and everything like that, so find safe shelter. Take care of everything, get the officials en route. Call 911, get us over there to put the fires out for you,” Chief Lacour said.

