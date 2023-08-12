50/50 Thursdays
Connections
The Pledge of Allegiance

SWLA Arrest Report - August 11, 2023

By KPLC Digital Team
Published: Aug. 12, 2023 at 3:20 PM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report for August 11, 2023.

Hershal Dale Cofer, 31, Gonzales: Possession of a Schedule II drug; obstruction of justice.

William Joseph Bass, 47, Lake Charles: Operating while intoxicated; obstruction of a public passage; operating a vehicle with a suspended license.

John Timothy Stringfellow, 58, Gautier, MS: Residential contractor fraud of $5,000 or more but less than $25,000.

Shane Douglas Blessing, 29, Lake Charles: Illegal possession of stolen things from $1,000 but less than $5,000.

Denerrio M. Blankenship, 32, Port Arthur: Contempt of court; out of state detainer.

Casey Allen Simon, 31, Vinton: Possession of a Schedule II drug.

Carone Laneal Collins, 47, Lake Charles: Aggravated cruelty to animals.

Nathaniel Joseph Hernandez, 24, Sulphur: Identity theft; theft from $5,000 but less than $25,000.

Copyright 2023 KPLC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

CPSO: 17-year-old dies in crash after fleeing traffic stop
CPSO: 17-year-old dies in crash after fleeing traffic stop in stolen car
23-year-old Erron Fontenot was found on August 1 hiding beneath a trailer on Sherry Street.
Suspected Sherry St. shooter faces attempted murder charge
United flight slides off runway at Lake Charles Regional Airport
United Airlines flight slides off runway at Lake Charles Regional Airport
Jessica Ross and Treveon Isaiah Taylor are plaintiffs in a lawsuit against Southern Regional...
Baby decapitated during birth at Georgia hospital, lawsuit alleges
Photos of a father’s reaction to his daughter being born have gone viral in just a few days.
‘I have to post these’: Father’s reactions go viral in baby birth photos

Latest News

Power Outage
Power outage impacts over 2,000 people in Lake Charles
KPLC First Alert Forecast
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: The hot, dry weather continues this weekend and so does the fire danger
‘We love you Ben Terry’ billboards pop up across SWLA
Wildfire in Vernon Parish burns over 200 acres
Wildfire in Vernon Parish burns over 200 acres