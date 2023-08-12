SWLA Arrest Report - August 11, 2023

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report for August 11, 2023.

Hershal Dale Cofer, 31, Gonzales: Possession of a Schedule II drug; obstruction of justice.

William Joseph Bass, 47, Lake Charles: Operating while intoxicated; obstruction of a public passage; operating a vehicle with a suspended license.

John Timothy Stringfellow, 58, Gautier, MS: Residential contractor fraud of $5,000 or more but less than $25,000.

Shane Douglas Blessing, 29, Lake Charles: Illegal possession of stolen things from $1,000 but less than $5,000.

Denerrio M. Blankenship, 32, Port Arthur: Contempt of court; out of state detainer.

Casey Allen Simon, 31, Vinton: Possession of a Schedule II drug.

Carone Laneal Collins, 47, Lake Charles: Aggravated cruelty to animals.

Nathaniel Joseph Hernandez, 24, Sulphur: Identity theft; theft from $5,000 but less than $25,000.

Copyright 2023 KPLC. All rights reserved.