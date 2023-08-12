50/50 Thursdays
Suspended Texas firm accused of mishandling hurricane suits responds to court orders

By Theresa Schmidt
Published: Aug. 11, 2023 at 7:00 PM CDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Attorneys with a Texas law firm accused of mishandling hurricane lawsuits are responding to court orders in hopes of having their suspensions lifted in Louisiana.

This week we spoke to Sylvia and Aaron Sonnier, who were caught up with McClenny, Moseley & Associates. The Sonniers had been waiting a year to get the last $7,500 they were owed for hurricane repairs.

Earlier this week, attorneys with the firm asked Federal Judge James Cain to lift their suspensions. He ordered them to do several things by noon today, including producing $20 million in reissued checks.

As ordered, attorney and founding member Zach Moseley sent a check to the Sonniers, but Sylvia said $27,000 was deducted for legal fees. It is unclear whether the judge will allow that.

Court officials said Moseley also furnished uncashed original checks for storm victims to the court as ordered. They said Moseley has yet to find a Louisiana bank willing to set up a trust account for him to hold money for clients.

