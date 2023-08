LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - More than 2,600 people were without power in Calcasieu Parish on Saturday morning.

Entergy said an outage occurred at one of its substations and the cause is under investigation.

Entergy’s latest outage map shows approximately 617 customers north of Opelousas Street are still affected.

Power outage impacts over 2,000 people in Lake Charles (Entergy)

