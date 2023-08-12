50/50 Thursdays
Hurricane victims receive long awaited check from Texas law firm

Sylvia and Aaron Sonnier finally received their money to make repairs to their home damaged in the hurricanes in 2020(Theresa Schmidt kplc)
By Theresa Schmidt
Published: Aug. 11, 2023 at 7:09 PM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) -Earlier this week a federal judge ordered a Texas lawyer to do several things by noon, Friday, August 11.

Zach Moseley is a founding member of that Texas law firm suspended in Louisiana because of their handling of hurricane lawsuits.\

As ordered, Moseley sent a check to Sylvia and Aaron Sonnier who were owed $75,000. But Sylvia says $27,000 was deducted for legal fees.
Whether Judge James Cain will let that stand remains to be seen.

Court officials say Moseley also furnished uncashed original checks the firm never distributed to storm survivors. He was ordered to turn them over to the court who says he will provide a trustee to oversee the checks.

Court officials say Moseley has yet to find a Louisiana Bank willing to set up a trust account for him to hold money that belongs to clients.

Four of the attorneys were in hearings last week, asking the judge to lift their suspensions which prohibit them from practicing in U.S. District Court in the Western District of Louisiana.

