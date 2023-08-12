Hurricane victims receive long awaited check from Texas law firm

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) -Earlier this week a federal judge ordered a Texas lawyer to do several things by noon, Friday, August 11.

Zach Moseley is a founding member of that Texas law firm suspended in Louisiana because of their handling of hurricane lawsuits.\

As ordered, Moseley sent a check to Sylvia and Aaron Sonnier who were owed $75,000. But Sylvia says $27,000 was deducted for legal fees.

Whether Judge James Cain will let that stand remains to be seen.

Court officials say Moseley also furnished uncashed original checks the firm never distributed to storm survivors. He was ordered to turn them over to the court who says he will provide a trustee to oversee the checks.

Court officials say Moseley has yet to find a Louisiana Bank willing to set up a trust account for him to hold money that belongs to clients.

Four of the attorneys were in hearings last week, asking the judge to lift their suspensions which prohibit them from practicing in U.S. District Court in the Western District of Louisiana.

