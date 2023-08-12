FIRST ALERT FORECAST: The hot, dry weather returns Sunday with a slight change possible by midweek

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - For now, we have more hot and dry weather to look forward to (not)…Sunday will be no different than the past several days with a return of temperatures in the upper 90′s to low 100′s away from the coast. Heat indices will also be back in the 105-115 degree territory, making hot weather precautions a must once again. Unfortunately, rain still will remain out of the forecast, so no help to our drought is expected.

KPLC First Alert Forecast (KPLC)

The lack of rain over the past few weeks as really dried all vegetation out and the hot weather only compounds this problem. At times the humidity is high which helps the dry vegetation a little, but in the afternoon hours the humidity drop and that pulls even more moisture out. And then windy conditions add to the fire danger by easily pushing flames and potentially spreading fire quickly. Bottom-line please do not burn and use extreme caution outside with anything that could cause a fire to start.

Drought Status (KPLC)

If you’re looking for any changes, we may have *some* better luck in the week ahead. Monday still looks similar though as the upper-level high pressure will remain in control, with better rain chances likely staying just east of our area. But Tuesday could finally see the return of a few showers or storms.

KPLC First Alert Forecast (KPLC)

By this time, the high pressure system is likely to begin backing away as a weak cool front will lurk close to the area. If you’re looking for a drop in temperatures, you won’t find it this time since we’re still in August and it will remain hot. But as the front approaches, a few showers or thunderstorms may develop ahead of it by the late afternoon in Tuesday. Right now, coverage does not look widespread enough to provide significant drought relief, and it is likely not everyone would receive rain. Still, any help at this point would be much welcomed. The other main impact would potentially be reduced dewpoints and (at risk of jinxing it) a more comfortable airmass north of I-10 by Wednesday should the front push through entirely. So we’ll continue to watch this over the next few days.

By the late week, the front will move north again and mark the return of our swampy weather. Models disagree a little whether the high pressure will return to its’ current position or stay away. So for now we’ve left slight rain chances in the forecast with the heat continuing.

KPLC First Alert Forecast (KPLC)

The tropics are still quiet for the time being. Even with a few tropical waves in the basin, there are no signs of any new development in the next week.

