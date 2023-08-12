Cameron man convicted in deadly 2011 shooting sentenced on gun charges

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - A Cameron man involved in a deadly 2011 shooting is going back to prison on gun charges.

Devin Blake Badon, now 31, was convicted of negligent homicide in the shooting death of Stephin Bergeron. According to prosecutors, Badon did not pull the trigger, but he helped the shooter get the gun and bullets used in the crime.

Badon was originally tried for second-degree murder, but a mistrial was declared. He pleaded guilty to negligent homicide in 2012 to avoid another murder trial.

Recently, while investigating a complaint from a woman who said Badon was following her, officers with the Johnson Bayou Police Department arrested Badon for non-compliance, according to spokesperson Vicki Chance with the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Western District of Louisiana. Officers then found three guns inside his car.

He pleaded guilty to possession of a firearm by a convicted felon in April 2023. Today Judge James Cain sentenced him to five years in prison followed by three years of supervised release.

At the time of his recent arrest, Badon had three felony convictions – negligent homicide, simple burglary and property damage, Chance said.

In 2015, while still on parole for the negligent homicide conviction, Badon was arrested twice within two weeks.

