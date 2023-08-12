50/50 Thursdays
Connections
The Pledge of Allegiance

Beauregard authorities searching for missing passenger in US 190 crash

By Jakob Evans
Published: Aug. 12, 2023 at 5:10 PM CDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MERRYVILLE, La. (KPLC) - A man is missing after fleeing the scene of an accident on U.S. 190, according to the Beauregard Parish Sheriff’s Office.

41-year-old Bryan Keith Trabue was a passenger in a vehicle crash who fled on foot through a wooded area on August 8, BPSO said. He is believed to be carrying narcotics and is wanted for questioning.

Anyone with information on Trabue’s whereabouts can contact Chief of Detectives Sylvester Denmond at 337-353-3710 or by email at sdenmond@bpsheriff.org.

Copyright 2023 KPLC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

CPSO: 17-year-old dies in crash after fleeing traffic stop
CPSO: 17-year-old dies in crash after fleeing traffic stop in stolen car
23-year-old Erron Fontenot was found on August 1 hiding beneath a trailer on Sherry Street.
Suspected Sherry St. shooter faces attempted murder charge
United flight slides off runway at Lake Charles Regional Airport
United Airlines flight slides off runway at Lake Charles Regional Airport
Jessica Ross and Treveon Isaiah Taylor are plaintiffs in a lawsuit against Southern Regional...
Baby decapitated during birth at Georgia hospital, lawsuit alleges
Photos of a father’s reaction to his daughter being born have gone viral in just a few days.
‘I have to post these’: Father’s reactions go viral in baby birth photos

Latest News

KPLC First Alert Forecast
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: The hot, dry weather returns Sunday with a slight change possible by midweek
Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report for August 11, 2023.
SWLA Arrest Report - August 11, 2023
Power Outage
Power outage impacts over 2,000 people in Lake Charles
KPLC First Alert Forecast
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: The hot, dry weather continues this weekend and so does the fire danger