Beauregard authorities searching for missing passenger in US 190 crash

MERRYVILLE, La. (KPLC) - A man is missing after fleeing the scene of an accident on U.S. 190, according to the Beauregard Parish Sheriff’s Office.

41-year-old Bryan Keith Trabue was a passenger in a vehicle crash who fled on foot through a wooded area on August 8, BPSO said. He is believed to be carrying narcotics and is wanted for questioning.

Anyone with information on Trabue’s whereabouts can contact Chief of Detectives Sylvester Denmond at 337-353-3710 or by email at sdenmond@bpsheriff.org.

