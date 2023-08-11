50/50 Thursdays
Vernon authorities: Avoid Miller Rd., Joe Simmons Rd. due to large woods fire

By KPLC Digital Team
Published: Aug. 11, 2023 at 2:24 PM CDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
VERNON PARISH, La. (KPLC) - Vernon Parish fire officials are asking residents to avoid the area of Miller Road and Joe Simmons Road in the Evans area due to a large woods fire.

Vernon Parish Fire District 1 and the Department of Forestry are working to contain the fire.

(KPLC)

The smoke plume is visible on KPLC’s debris detection radar.

