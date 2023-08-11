UNOPPOSED: Southwest Louisiana politicians who automatically win the Oct. 14 election
LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - After qualifying wrapped up this week, several races were called after only one person signed up to run for the office in the October 14, 2023 election.
Statewide Race:
- Commissioner of Agriculture and Forestry: Mike Strain
Southwest LA State Senators:
- Calcasieu: Jeremy Stine
- Cameron/Calcasieu/Beauregard: Mike Reese
- Allen: Heather Cloud
Southwest LA State Representatives:
- Calcasieu/Allen/Beauregard/Jeff Davis: Dewith Carrier
- Calcasieu/Beauregard: Brett Geymann
- Calcasieu: Les Farnum
- Calcasieu: Philip Tarver
- Jeff Davis/Calcasieu: Troy Romero
- Cameron/Calcasieu: Ryan Bourriaque
Sheriff:
- Allen: Doug Hebert III
- Vernon: Sam Craft
Clerk of Court:
- Calcasieu: Lynn Jones
- Allen: Stacey Hurst
- Beauregard: Brian Lestage
- Cameron: Susan Racca
- Jeff Davis: Rick Arceneaux
Assessor:
- Calcasieu: Wendy Aguillard
- Allen: Lewis Williams
- Beauregard: Brent Rutherford
- Cameron: Kevin Dupke
- Jeff Davis: Donald Kratzer
- Vernon: Michael Bealer
Coroner:
- Calcasieu: Terry Welke
- Allen: Patrick Savoy
- Beauregard: Flynn Taylor
- Jeff Davis: Charles Deese
- Vernon: Shawn Granger
Calcasieu Police Jurors:
- District 5: Brian Abshire
- District 6: Ron Hayes
- District 7: Chris Landry
- District 10: Tony Stelly
- District 11: Roger Marcantel
- District 12: Judd Bares
- District 13: Joe Andrepont
- District 14: Randy Burleigh
- District 15: Tony Tramonte
Allen Police Jurors:
- District 2: Heath Ardoin
- District 6: Allen Courville
Beauregard Police Jurors:
- District 2: Jeffery Meadows
- District 3A: Shanel Handy
- District 5: Kelly Bailey
Cameron Police Jurors:
- District 1: Magnus “Sonny” McGee
Jeff Davis Police Jurors:
- District 1: Donald Woods
- District 3: Marcus Peterson
- District 4: Kori Myers
- District 5: Tim McKnight
- District 6: Moe Adams Jr.
- District 7: Joseph “Steve” Eastman
- District 8: Wayne Fruge
- District 10: Byron Buller
- District 11: Butch Lafargue
- District 12: Owen Cormier
Vernon Parish Police Jurors:
- District 1: Jim Tuck
- District 2: Marvin Hilton
- District 8: Dean Mitchell
- District 9: David Brister
- District 10: Curtis Clay
- District 11: Quintin Thompson
Other races:
- Town of Oberlin, Alderman District 4: Janice Simon
- Jeff Davis Constable Justice of the Peach Ward 2: Allen “Bubba” Langley
- Aldermen Village of Fenton: Alicia Scott
- Cameron Parish, Constable Justice of the Peace: Byron Gibbs
- Village of Simpson Police Chief: Ronnie Hagan
- New Llano Councilmen: Denise Lavender
