UNOPPOSED: Southwest Louisiana politicians who automatically win the Oct. 14 election

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - After qualifying wrapped up this week, several races were called after only one person signed up to run for the office in the October 14, 2023 election.

Statewide Race:

Commissioner of Agriculture and Forestry: Mike Strain

Southwest LA State Senators:

Calcasieu: Jeremy Stine

Cameron/Calcasieu/Beauregard: Mike Reese

Allen: Heather Cloud

Southwest LA State Representatives:

Calcasieu/Allen/Beauregard/Jeff Davis: Dewith Carrier

Calcasieu/Beauregard: Brett Geymann

Calcasieu: Les Farnum

Calcasieu: Philip Tarver

Jeff Davis/Calcasieu: Troy Romero

Cameron/Calcasieu: Ryan Bourriaque

Sheriff:

Allen: Doug Hebert III

Vernon: Sam Craft

Clerk of Court:

Calcasieu: Lynn Jones

Allen: Stacey Hurst

Beauregard: Brian Lestage

Cameron: Susan Racca

Jeff Davis: Rick Arceneaux

Assessor:

Calcasieu: Wendy Aguillard

Allen: Lewis Williams

Beauregard: Brent Rutherford

Cameron: Kevin Dupke

Jeff Davis: Donald Kratzer

Vernon: Michael Bealer

Coroner:

Calcasieu: Terry Welke

Allen: Patrick Savoy

Beauregard: Flynn Taylor

Jeff Davis: Charles Deese

Vernon: Shawn Granger

Calcasieu Police Jurors:

District 5: Brian Abshire

District 6: Ron Hayes

District 7: Chris Landry

District 10: Tony Stelly

District 11: Roger Marcantel

District 12: Judd Bares

District 13: Joe Andrepont

District 14: Randy Burleigh

District 15: Tony Tramonte

Allen Police Jurors:

District 2: Heath Ardoin

District 6: Allen Courville

Beauregard Police Jurors:

District 2: Jeffery Meadows

District 3A: Shanel Handy

District 5: Kelly Bailey

Cameron Police Jurors:

District 1: Magnus “Sonny” McGee

Jeff Davis Police Jurors:

District 1: Donald Woods

District 3: Marcus Peterson

District 4: Kori Myers

District 5: Tim McKnight

District 6: Moe Adams Jr.

District 7: Joseph “Steve” Eastman

District 8: Wayne Fruge

District 10: Byron Buller

District 11: Butch Lafargue

District 12: Owen Cormier

Vernon Parish Police Jurors:

District 1: Jim Tuck

District 2: Marvin Hilton

District 8: Dean Mitchell

District 9: David Brister

District 10: Curtis Clay

District 11: Quintin Thompson

Other races:

Town of Oberlin, Alderman District 4: Janice Simon

Jeff Davis Constable Justice of the Peach Ward 2: Allen “Bubba” Langley

Aldermen Village of Fenton: Alicia Scott

Cameron Parish, Constable Justice of the Peace: Byron Gibbs

Village of Simpson Police Chief: Ronnie Hagan

New Llano Councilmen: Denise Lavender

