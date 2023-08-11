50/50 Thursdays
UNOPPOSED: Southwest Louisiana politicians who automatically win the Oct. 14 election

By Letitia Walker
Published: Aug. 11, 2023 at 10:47 AM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - After qualifying wrapped up this week, several races were called after only one person signed up to run for the office in the October 14, 2023 election. Make sure to visit the KPLC Elections page to find out what you will be voting on HERE.

Statewide Race:

  • Commissioner of Agriculture and Forestry: Mike Strain

Southwest LA State Senators:

  • Calcasieu: Jeremy Stine
  • Cameron/Calcasieu/Beauregard: Mike Reese
  • Allen: Heather Cloud

Southwest LA State Representatives:

  • Calcasieu/Allen/Beauregard/Jeff Davis: Dewith Carrier
  • Calcasieu/Beauregard: Brett Geymann
  • Calcasieu: Les Farnum
  • Calcasieu: Philip Tarver
  • Jeff Davis/Calcasieu: Troy Romero
  • Cameron/Calcasieu: Ryan Bourriaque

Sheriff:

  • Allen: Doug Hebert III
  • Vernon: Sam Craft

Clerk of Court:

  • Calcasieu: Lynn Jones
  • Allen: Stacey Hurst
  • Beauregard: Brian Lestage
  • Cameron: Susan Racca
  • Jeff Davis: Rick Arceneaux

Assessor:

  • Calcasieu: Wendy Aguillard
  • Allen: Lewis Williams
  • Beauregard: Brent Rutherford
  • Cameron: Kevin Dupke
  • Jeff Davis: Donald Kratzer
  • Vernon: Michael Bealer

Coroner:

  • Calcasieu: Terry Welke
  • Allen: Patrick Savoy
  • Beauregard: Flynn Taylor
  • Jeff Davis: Charles Deese
  • Vernon: Shawn Granger

Calcasieu Police Jurors:

  • District 5: Brian Abshire
  • District 6: Ron Hayes
  • District 7: Chris Landry
  • District 10: Tony Stelly
  • District 11: Roger Marcantel
  • District 12: Judd Bares
  • District 13: Joe Andrepont
  • District 14: Randy Burleigh
  • District 15: Tony Tramonte

Allen Police Jurors:

  • District 2: Heath Ardoin
  • District 6: Allen Courville

Beauregard Police Jurors:

  • District 2: Jeffery Meadows
  • District 3A: Shanel Handy
  • District 5: Kelly Bailey

Cameron Police Jurors:

  • District 1: Magnus “Sonny” McGee

Jeff Davis Police Jurors:

  • District 1: Donald Woods
  • District 3: Marcus Peterson
  • District 4: Kori Myers
  • District 5: Tim McKnight
  • District 6: Moe Adams Jr.
  • District 7: Joseph “Steve” Eastman
  • District 8: Wayne Fruge
  • District 10: Byron Buller
  • District 11: Butch Lafargue
  • District 12: Owen Cormier

Vernon Parish Police Jurors:

  • District 1: Jim Tuck
  • District 2: Marvin Hilton
  • District 8: Dean Mitchell
  • District 9: David Brister
  • District 10: Curtis Clay
  • District 11: Quintin Thompson

Other races:

  • Town of Oberlin, Alderman District 4: Janice Simon
  • Jeff Davis Constable Justice of the Peach Ward 2: Allen “Bubba” Langley
  • Aldermen Village of Fenton: Alicia Scott
  • Cameron Parish, Constable Justice of the Peace: Byron Gibbs
  • Village of Simpson Police Chief: Ronnie Hagan
  • New Llano Councilmen: Denise Lavender

