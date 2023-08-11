50/50 Thursdays
Two Saints preseason games to air on KPLC

By KPLC Digital Team and Spencer Chrisman
Published: Aug. 11, 2023 at 1:53 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
NEW ORLEANS (KPLC) - Two of the three New Orleans Saints preseason games will air locally on KPLC and will be played on Sunday.

The Saints’ preseason slate starts with the defending Super Bowl Champion Kansas City Chiefs at home at noon on Aug. 13.

New Orleans will travel to Los Angeles to face the Chargers at 6:05 p.m. on Aug. 20.

There will also be a half-hour pregame show, a halftime show, and a 30-minute postgame show when the games conclude.

The final preseason game, which will be back in the Caesars Superdome against the Houston Texans, will air on NFL Network at 7 p.m. on Aug. 27.

