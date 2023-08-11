Two-A-Days: Westlake Rams

50/50 Thursdays
By Matthew Travis
Published: Aug. 10, 2023 at 10:40 PM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
WESTLAKE, La. (KPLC) - The Westlake Rams finished the 2022 regular season with a record of 5-5 before beating Pine 26-24 on the road in round one of the LHSAA State Playoffs, but unfortunately fell to Rosepine in round two, and entering the 2023 season, the Rams have a sour taste in their mouths and are hoping to improve on last season.

“You know, we’re disappointed a little bit in the way that last season ended, we felt like we had a chance to do a little bit better than that,” said Head Coach John Richardson. “We graduated 21 seniors, so we’re coming back with a really young group, but we’re not making excuses, I think this group has a lot of potential, it’s just how fast we can get the experience on the field, and how fast we can learn the things we need to learn.”

We’re not making excuses is Westlake’s motto entering the 2023 season, and for senior defensive end Aydin Lefrere, that is something to live by, and if the Rams are able to buy into that motto, they might just find success this season.

“No excuses is if you’re coming to workouts and practice, there are no excuses, work, if you’re feeling a little ill, feeling bad and being sick are two separate things, and if you show up, put in the work,” said Lefrere. “I think we had mistakes last year that cost us, I feel like we could’ve gone further, but I feel like this year we’re a tight group and we’re ready to get it done.”

The Rams had 21 seniors graduate following the 2022 season which means entering the 2023 season, they’re one of the younger, and less experienced teams in the area. However, according to senior linebacker Joshua Parr, that isn’t necessarily a bad thing.

“We have a younger team this year, we have to build it up, and right now we’re building it up, and we’re getting better every day,” said Parr.

Westlake 2023 Schedule:

  • Thursday, August 31st: vs. DeQuincy
  • Friday, September 8: at Welsh
  • Friday, September 15th: vs. Vinton
  • Friday, September 22nd: at DeRidder
  • Friday, September 29th: at Lake Charles College Prep
  • Friday, October 6th: vs. St. Louis
  • Thursday, October 12th: at Iowa
  • Thursday, October 19th: vs. Jennings
  • Friday, October 27th: at Kinder
  • Friday, November 3rd: vs. South Beauregard

