SWLA Arrest Report - August 10, 2023

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report for August 10, 2023.

Mark Anthony Handy, 56, Lake Charles: Contempt of court; bicycles must have reflectors; possession of a Schedule II drug; possession of drug paraphernalia.

Chelsey Cazares, 23, Sulphur: Domestic abuse.

Anthony Wayne Hess, 61, Sulphur: Trespassing; unauthorized entry of an inhabited dwelling; theft under $1,000; burglary; entry on or remaining in places after being forbidden.

Roosevelt Womack, 72, Lake Charles: Failure to register or notify as a sex offender (2 charges).

Wilbert Prejean Jr., 42, Lake Charles: Domestic abuse.

Jeremiah Isaiah Ford, 22, Lake Charles: Theft under $5,000.

Gladu Granger, 54, Lake Charles: Sexual battery; first-degree rape; indecent behavior with juveniles.

Johnetta Mathogany Hills, 40, Baton Rouge: Unauthorized use of a motor vehicle; out-of-state detainer (2 charges).

Christopher Floyd Thomas, 39, Lake Charles: Possession of a Schedule II drug (2 charges); pedestrians on highways.

Kareem Alexander Stafford Jr., 18, Lake Charles: Possession of stolen firearms.

Derrick Keith Lacart, 18, Lake Charles: Possession of marijuana; illegal carrying of weapons; obstruction of justice.

Danielle Marie Sukhanenya, 35, Lake Charles: Trespassing; contempt of court (2 charges); property damage under $1,000; trespassing.

