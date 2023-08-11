SWLA Arrest Report - August 10, 2023
LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report for August 10, 2023.
Mark Anthony Handy, 56, Lake Charles: Contempt of court; bicycles must have reflectors; possession of a Schedule II drug; possession of drug paraphernalia.
Chelsey Cazares, 23, Sulphur: Domestic abuse.
Anthony Wayne Hess, 61, Sulphur: Trespassing; unauthorized entry of an inhabited dwelling; theft under $1,000; burglary; entry on or remaining in places after being forbidden.
Roosevelt Womack, 72, Lake Charles: Failure to register or notify as a sex offender (2 charges).
Wilbert Prejean Jr., 42, Lake Charles: Domestic abuse.
Jeremiah Isaiah Ford, 22, Lake Charles: Theft under $5,000.
Gladu Granger, 54, Lake Charles: Sexual battery; first-degree rape; indecent behavior with juveniles.
Johnetta Mathogany Hills, 40, Baton Rouge: Unauthorized use of a motor vehicle; out-of-state detainer (2 charges).
Christopher Floyd Thomas, 39, Lake Charles: Possession of a Schedule II drug (2 charges); pedestrians on highways.
Kareem Alexander Stafford Jr., 18, Lake Charles: Possession of stolen firearms.
Derrick Keith Lacart, 18, Lake Charles: Possession of marijuana; illegal carrying of weapons; obstruction of justice.
Danielle Marie Sukhanenya, 35, Lake Charles: Trespassing; contempt of court (2 charges); property damage under $1,000; trespassing.
