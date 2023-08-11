50/50 Thursdays
Sulphur home a total loss after overnight fire

By KPLC Digital Team
Published: Aug. 11, 2023 at 5:13 AM CDT|Updated: moments ago
SULPHUR, La. (KPLC) - A Sulphur home has been deemed a total loss following an overnight fire on East End Ave.

The fire was discovered by a Sulphur Police Officer patrolling the neighborhood just before 2 a.m. today, Friday, August 11.

The Sulphur, Carlyss, and Houston River fire departments responded and worked to keep the flames from spreading to nearby homes. One neighboring home was damaged by the flames.

There are no reports of injuries from the fire and no one was living inside the home as it was still being remodeled after being damaged by Hurricane Laura.

