Overturned 18-wheeler causing traffic on I-10E near Enterprise Blvd.

By Patrick Deaville
Published: Aug. 11, 2023 at 6:14 AM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - An overturned 18-wheeler is causing traffic this morning on I-10 Eastbound near the Enterprise Blvd. exit.

The vehicle is blocking the center and right lanes but one lane is still open to traffic.

Motorists can expect higher-than-normal traffic in the area and are advised to use an alternate route.

Who are the 56 inmates on Louisiana’s death row requesting clemency?
