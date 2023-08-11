Overturned 18-wheeler causing traffic on I-10E near Enterprise Blvd.

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - An overturned 18-wheeler is causing traffic this morning on I-10 Eastbound near the Enterprise Blvd. exit.

The vehicle is blocking the center and right lanes but one lane is still open to traffic.

Motorists can expect higher-than-normal traffic in the area and are advised to use an alternate route.

