Outdoor Report with Hal McMillin - August 11, 2023

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Hal McMillin joined us this morning to give an update on fishing and hunting as well as two events that will be happening on Saturday, August 12.

Fishing

The saltwater fishing lately has been pretty good due to the lack of rain which is keeping the salinity in the water down. But the southwest winds have been the problem lately. But if you get up around the casino and port area there’s plenty of red fish and flounder.

Shrimp cheaters and live shrimp work well as bait right now.

At Calcasieu Point they have live shrimp you can use. The fishing has slowed on the south end in that area but there are not a lot of fishermen out there in the middle of the week.

Lacassine is doing great though the water level is starting to go down. You can still catch some perch in that area and there’s plenty of bank fishing still going on.

Remember to hydrate while you’re out there and do your best to mind the heat.

Reeling for Warriors

That’s gonna be a fun event around Calcasieu Point tomorrow, August 12. It’s a Unite Way fundraiser that will help out veterans. They already have 19 teams signed up and you can still sign up to participate.

You can find all the information you need to register on the United Way’s website HERE.

Hunting

September is right around the corner which means dove and teal season. So, get your guns out and oiled up. Make sure all your equipment is prepped.

It is hot out there so the earlier you go out the better to avoid the heat.

White Tail Deer Auction

The biggest deer auction in the United States is returning to the Civic Center on Saturday, August 12.

The auction gives away a lot of guns and helps veterans also. There are also opportunities to help kids get their hunting licenses.

Tickets are $40 each, $20 for spouses, and $15 for children 15 and under. You can order the tickets HERE but they will not be sold at the door.

Doors will open at 4 p.m. with the dinner at 6 p.m. and an auction afterwards.

