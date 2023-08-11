50/50 Thursdays
Connections
The Pledge of Allegiance

Outdoor Report with Hal McMillin - August 11, 2023

Locally Heavy Rain Potential
By Patrick Deaville
Published: Aug. 11, 2023 at 7:13 AM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Hal McMillin joined us this morning to give an update on fishing and hunting as well as two events that will be happening on Saturday, August 12.

Fishing

The saltwater fishing lately has been pretty good due to the lack of rain which is keeping the salinity in the water down. But the southwest winds have been the problem lately. But if you get up around the casino and port area there’s plenty of red fish and flounder.

Shrimp cheaters and live shrimp work well as bait right now.

At Calcasieu Point they have live shrimp you can use. The fishing has slowed on the south end in that area but there are not a lot of fishermen out there in the middle of the week.

Lacassine is doing great though the water level is starting to go down. You can still catch some perch in that area and there’s plenty of bank fishing still going on.

Remember to hydrate while you’re out there and do your best to mind the heat.

Reeling for Warriors

That’s gonna be a fun event around Calcasieu Point tomorrow, August 12. It’s a Unite Way fundraiser that will help out veterans. They already have 19 teams signed up and you can still sign up to participate.

You can find all the information you need to register on the United Way’s website HERE.

Hunting

September is right around the corner which means dove and teal season. So, get your guns out and oiled up. Make sure all your equipment is prepped.

It is hot out there so the earlier you go out the better to avoid the heat.

White Tail Deer Auction

The biggest deer auction in the United States is returning to the Civic Center on Saturday, August 12.

The auction gives away a lot of guns and helps veterans also. There are also opportunities to help kids get their hunting licenses.

Tickets are $40 each, $20 for spouses, and $15 for children 15 and under. You can order the tickets HERE but they will not be sold at the door.

Doors will open at 4 p.m. with the dinner at 6 p.m. and an auction afterwards.

Copyright 2023 KPLC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

CPSO: 17-year-old dies in crash after fleeing traffic stop
CPSO: 17-year-old dies in crash after fleeing traffic stop in stolen car
Photos of a father’s reaction to his daughter being born have gone viral in just a few days.
‘I have to post these’: Father’s reactions go viral in baby birth photos
23-year-old Erron Fontenot was found on August 1 hiding beneath a trailer on Sherry Street.
Suspected Sherry St. shooter faces attempted murder charge
United flight slides off runway at Lake Charles Regional Airport
United Airlines flight slides off runway at Lake Charles Regional Airport
Hapeville police officer rewards a young boy with Play Station for his hard work.
Officer surprises young boy he was asked to remove with new PlayStation

Latest News

FILE - A smokestack is shown in this file photo. The announcement shows the big bets the Biden...
Energy Department announces largest investment in ‘carbon removal’
Who are the 56 inmates on Louisiana’s death row requesting clemency?
Who are the 56 inmates on Louisiana’s death row requesting clemency?
Who are the 56 inmates on Louisiana’s death row requesting clemency?
Who are the 56 inmates on Louisiana’s death row requesting clemency?
Overturned 18-wheeler causing traffic on I-10E near Enterprise Blvd.
All lanes on I-10W near Enterprise Blvd. reopened following overturned 18-wheeler