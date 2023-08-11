Law enforcement warns public of vehicle burglaries in Beauregard Parish

BEAUREGARD PARISH, La. (KPLC) - Several people have fallen victim to a string of petty thefts in Beauregard Parish.

Law enforcement calls it a crime of opportunity.

“The vehicles unlocked, they go in take inventory, and take anything they see as a quick value,” Chief Craig Richard with the DeRidder Police Department said.

The Beauregard Parish Sheriff’s Office and DeRidder Police Department are asking residents to check their video surveillance footage and their belongings for anything that might be missing after several burglaries were reported beginning Monday.

Sheriff Mark Herford tells 7NEWS neighborhoods in Ragley and Longville were hit. Areas included Jillian, Blake and Carol Drive, Jim’s Circle and First Pentecostal Church Road.

“At this time, we have eight vehicle burglaries and one stolen vehicle that was stolen at the same time as the vehicle burglaries,” Herford said.

According to BPSO’s Facebook page, a white 2016 Ford F-150 was reported stolen from South Pine Drive on Monday. On Wednesday, a grey 2014 Honda Accord was reported stolen. Herford confirms it’s still missing.

Deridder Police Department also said burglaries were reported on Monday in the area of the Twin Lakes Subdivision.

“Video surveillance was found of a certain individual that we are looking at, but the video quality is very poor, but in that area we also found handbags and purses,” Richard said.

Richard said some recovered items remain unclaimed.

Law enforcement uses this as an important reminder to lock up your vehicles.

“Please be aware of what you leave inside your vehicle,” Herford said. “Please don’t leave any firearms in there, and lock up your vehicles when you exit them.”

Anyone with information regarding these burglaries is asked to contact BPSO at 337-463-3281, Crime Stoppers with an anonymous tip at 337-462-8918, or the DeRidder Police Department at 337-462-8911.

