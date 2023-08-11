Grass fire damages mobile home in Calcasieu Parish

CALCASIEU PARISH, La. (KPLC) - Crews extinguished a grass fire north of Sulphur Thursday afternoon that damaged the exterior of a mobile home.

Ward Six Fire Protection District One responded to the fire on Sandy Lane, off Rte. 66 Road between Sulphur and DeQuincy, just before 3 p.m. Firefighters quickly extinguished the fire, which had started to burn the exterior skirting and vinyl siding of the home, according to Ward Six.

(Ward Six Fire Protection District No. One)

Firefighters used thermal cameras to make sure the fire had not spread to the inside and ventilated smoke from the home.

The grass fire was caused by farm equipment striking an electrical service line, according to Ward Six.

Fire spreads more quickly in hot and dry conditions, which is why Louisiana is under a statewide burn ban.

At 2:54pm, Ward 6 Engines 11, 19, Service 6, Units 901 & 902 responded to a grass fire that was threatening a mobile... Posted by Ward Six Fire Protection District No. One on Thursday, August 10, 2023

