50/50 Thursdays
Connections
The Pledge of Allegiance

Grass fire damages mobile home in Calcasieu Parish

By KPLC Digital Team
Published: Aug. 10, 2023 at 9:14 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CALCASIEU PARISH, La. (KPLC) - Crews extinguished a grass fire north of Sulphur Thursday afternoon that damaged the exterior of a mobile home.

Ward Six Fire Protection District One responded to the fire on Sandy Lane, off Rte. 66 Road between Sulphur and DeQuincy, just before 3 p.m. Firefighters quickly extinguished the fire, which had started to burn the exterior skirting and vinyl siding of the home, according to Ward Six.

(Ward Six Fire Protection District No. One)

Firefighters used thermal cameras to make sure the fire had not spread to the inside and ventilated smoke from the home.

The grass fire was caused by farm equipment striking an electrical service line, according to Ward Six.

Fire spreads more quickly in hot and dry conditions, which is why Louisiana is under a statewide burn ban.

At 2:54pm, Ward 6 Engines 11, 19, Service 6, Units 901 & 902 responded to a grass fire that was threatening a mobile...

Posted by Ward Six Fire Protection District No. One on Thursday, August 10, 2023

Copyright 2023 KPLC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

CPSO: 17-year-old dies in crash after fleeing traffic stop
CPSO: 17-year-old dies in crash after fleeing traffic stop in stolen car
Photos of a father’s reaction to his daughter being born have gone viral in just a few days.
‘I have to post these’: Father’s reactions go viral in baby birth photos
23-year-old Erron Fontenot was found on August 1 hiding beneath a trailer on Sherry Street.
Suspected Sherry St. shooter faces attempted murder charge
United flight slides off runway at Lake Charles Regional Airport
United Airlines flight slides off runway at Lake Charles Regional Airport
Hapeville police officer rewards a young boy with Play Station for his hard work.
Officer surprises young boy he was asked to remove with new PlayStation

Latest News

Adequate air conditioning in Calcasieu schools a concern as children head to class
Calcasieu officials and their contractor are working to make sure there is sufficient air...
Adequate air conditioning in Calcasieu schools a concern as children head to class
KPLC brings you the latest weather, news, and sports in Southwest Louisiana.
6 sign up to run for Calcasieu sheriff; 16 for La. governor
KPLC First Alert Forecast
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: No relief to the high heat and dry weather is in sight through the weekend