FIRST ALERT FORECAST: The hot, dry weather continues this weekend and so does the fire danger

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - The dog days of summer will still go full steam ahead into the weekend. So yeah, that means more hot and dry weather is on the way. Upper-level high pressure remains in control, and temperatures will again range from the upper 90′s along I-10, to low 100′s north. Of course, it will feel even hotter with heat indices between 105-115 degrees. Rain chances continue to be minimal while winds blow from the southwest around 10-15 mph, with higher gusts. Unfortunately, this means the drought continues to grow and fire will remain a threat both through the weekend.

Highs on Saturday will return to the upper90's to low 100's on average. (KPLC)

The lack of rain over the past few weeks as really dried all vegetation out and the hot weather only compounds this problem. At times the humidity is high which helps the dry vegetation a little, but in the afternoon hours the humidity drop and that pulls even more moisture out. And then windy conditions add to the fire danger by easily pushing flames and potentially spreading fire quickly. Bottom-line please do not burn and use extreme caution outside with anything that could cause a fire to start.

KPLC First Alert Forecast (KPLC)

The long term is still holding out for some change by next week, but better rain continues to be a moving target. Indications are that our stubborn high pressure should finally back away, and a weak frontal boundary may lurk just north of the area by Tuesday. IF (and of course that’s a big if) it does indeed happen, we finally may see a better chance for some much needed scattered showers and storms. While temperatures still will likely remain hot, any rain would help cool things a little and perhaps send highs closer to normal levels.

KPLC First Alert Forecast (KPLC)

The tropics are still quiet for the time being. Even with a few tropical waves in the basin, there are no signs of any new development in the next week.

