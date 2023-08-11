First Alert Forecast: Dry and Hot through the weekend, possible rain next week

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) -Hot and dry weather isn’t expected to see much change over the next few days, if not longer.

Upper-level high pressure is still in control, meaning another hot day Friday very similar to how the week has been. Temperatures will range from the upper 90′s along I-10, to low 100′s north. Of course, it will feel even hotter than that with heat indices that range between 105-115 degrees. Rain chances continue to be minimal while winds blow from the southwest around 10-20 mph, with higher gusts. Unfortunately, this means the drought continues to grow and fire will remain a threat both Friday and through the weekend.

Afternoon heat will feel like over 110° for some with only scattered cloud cover (KPLC)

Excessive heat warnings are in place again for the day. With this in mind, it will be extra important to take hot weather precautions. Drink plenty of water, wear light-colored clothing, take frequent breaks if working outdoors, and try to stay indoors in air conditioning if possible. Never leave small children or pets unattended outdoors or in vehicles in the heat. Limit strenuous activities to the early morning or late evening if possible.

Drought Status (KPLC)

The fire danger continues to increase and will likely get worse with little to no rain expected through the weekend. The lack of rain over the past few weeks as really dried all vegetation out and the hot weather only compounds this problem. At times the humidity is high which helps the dry vegetation a little, but in the afternoon hours the humidity drop and that pulls even more moisture out. And then windy conditions add to the fire danger by easily pushing flames and potentially spreading fire quickly. Bottom-line please do not burn and use extreme caution outside with anything that could cause a fire to start.

High pressure remains in place through the weekend, keeping rain chances minimal (KPLC)

Long term is still holding out for some change by next week, but better rain continues to be a moving target. Indications are that our stubborn high pressure should finally back away, with some disturbances that may approach our region by next week. However, this pattern has been expected a few times only to fizzle out at the last minute. If high pressure does indeed back off, that would mean a better chance for some much needed scattered showers and storms. While temperatures still will likely remain hot, any rain would help cool things a little and perhaps send highs closer to normal levels.

Tropical Outlook (KPLC)

The tropics are back to quiet for the time being. Even with a few tropical waves in the basin, there are no signs of any new development in the next week.

Copyright 2023 KPLC. All rights reserved.