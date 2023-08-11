Calcasieu has two death row inmates seeking clemency from the governor

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) -The board turned away the inmates’ applications last month, after a legal opinion from Attorney General Jeff Landry said they weren’t eligible. However in a letter sent to the board Wednesday, the governor says there’s nothing preventing the board from considering a hearing on clemency for death row inmates.

Meanwhile two men from Calcasieu Parish on death row are now seeking clemency. One killed a state trooper, and the other - a four year old girl.

Both are convicted of heinous murders. Jason Reeves was sentenced to death for the 2001 murder of four-year-old Mary Jean Thigpen. The little girl was raped and stabbed sixteen times, her body left in the woods near a cemetery. Her mother, Carin Thigpen, said in 2015 she plans to witness the execution if Reeves is put to death.

“I hope is sentencing will stand, that the death penalty will go forward,” she said.

There were hearings to evaluate if Reeves was intellectually disabled, which would have prevented him from being put to death. She had this to say to those who object to the death penalty.

“I think they need to go take their children and put them in a room with Jason Reeves and see how they feel. Pedophiles don’t, they don’t ask to take your children. they just take them,” she said.

Also sentenced to die is Kevin Daigle, convicted of first-degree murder of State Trooper Steven Vincent, August 24th, 2015. Daigle killed Vincent with a sawed off shotgun after Vincent stopped to help him. Daigle was drunk on the side of the road in a stolen truck. Vincent’s brothers feel the death penalty is made for people like Daigle.

Iowa Police Chief Keith Vincent, is one of the victim’s brothers.

“It sets an example that deviant people cannot go around shooting police officers intentionally, showing no remorse and not having the full extent of the law allowed in this state, which is the death penalty, which is what that law is designed for, capital murder, and it’s good to see he got the fullest extent,” said Vincent.

Right now, the state is not performing executions, at last word, because they are unable to get the chemicals required for lethal injection.

If Reeves or Daigle were to be granted clemency, it would mean they would spend life in prison without any possibility of parole. So far, neither has a hearing date.

