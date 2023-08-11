Adequate air conditioning in Calcasieu schools a concern as children head to class

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) -The extreme heat is complicating the start of the new school year as everyone’s trying to make sure students have sufficient air conditioning in their classrooms.

The school system is bringing in all the portable air conditioners they can get and taking other measures to make sure children are safe and comfortable.

The scorching heat gives new meaning to the idea of being cool at school. Parents and teachers worry there will be problems with air conditioning.

Teacher union president Teri Johnson says she has already brought fans to teachers at LaGrange.

“I personally have donated six fans to teachers here at LaGrange for their desks because when you put one person in a classroom that is so many degrees, think of 25 to 30 high school bodies in the classroom. And on the second floor, we know heat rises, so it’s going to be hot.” yet Calcasieu Superintendent Shannon LaFargue says they are renting portable air conditioners and providing water-- whatever is needed to assure students comfort and safety.

“Look we know, a hot environment is not conducive to academic achievement. We want our students to be comfortable. We want our teachers to be in a classroom, to be in schools where they’re comfortable and delivering highly effective instruction. At the end of the day that’s what it’s all about.”

He is also making sure that teachers and staff are well familiar with symptoms of heat related illness. He urges everyone to promptly report problems to avoid repair delays.

“Each school can tell us specifically which classroom is down or which wing is down, or what portion of the facility is down. We get that information then, in real time, we can start addressing those issues rather than waiting a day or two when we finally get the work order in,” said.

LaFargue encourages parents to do what they can to make their students as comfortable as possible despite the heat.

Johnson Controls is the school board’s HVAC contractor. LaFargue says they have some supply chain issues but are moving as fast as they can. He says the contractor and school officials will be working on issues through the weekend.

