Two-A-Days: Lake Charles College Prep Trailblazers

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - The Lake Charles College Prep Trailblazers enter the 2023 season looking to take a step in the right direction and improve upon last season’s record of 5-7. Head Coach Erick Franklin has confidence in his team and believes the experience this year will allow the Trailblazers to get back to the top of the District 3-3A standings.

“I think just the like the old teams, you know, they’re just a team full of pride, guys that were young, they were my ball boys, you know, seeing us win big games and win a lot as young boys in 5th, 6th grade, and now they finally get their chance to lead the team that they’ve been watching all their life and they’re excited to have the opportunity,” said Franklin.

“I’m excited man, I’m just ready to see what the boys are going to do today. Today leads to what happens in November, whatever you do today, it will show up again in November when you needed to show up and the boys came out day excited and ready to get to work.”

So far through a week and a half of practice, it appears as if leaders have stepped up for the Trailblazers, one of those being senior Bryce Richard.

“Last year, we didn’t end the season how we wanted to, we kind of got started too late, and this year we got newfound leadership. I think last year we were lacking leadership and this year I feel like everyone’s on the same page,” said Richard.

This year the Trailblazers aren’t mincing their words when it comes to their goals and expectations, just ask Coach Franklin’s son, Erick Franklin Jr.

“After the season last year, after the heartbreak loss to Notre Dame, we came back and we took it upon ourselves to get the team back together and get ready for this season. We’re coming. We’re gonna surprise everybody, we’re taking the championship this year. We can’t get our National Championship back and we’re going to try to win the whole thing and bring it back to Lake Charles,” said Franklin Jr.

Lake Charles College Prep 2023 Schedule:

Friday, September 1st: vs. Magnolia School of Excellence

Friday, September 8th: vs. Westgate

Friday, September 15th: vs. Opelousas

Friday, September 22nd: at South Beauregard

Friday, September 29th: vs. Westlake

Friday, October 6th: at St. James

Thursday, October 12th: at St. Louis

Friday, October 20th: vs. Iowa

Friday, October 27th: at Jennings

Friday, November 3rd: vs. Kinder

