Two-A-Days: Jennings Bulldogs

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - After having what many would call a disappointing start to their 2022 season, the Jennings Bulldogs managed to turn it around as they went 3-2 in their final five games and finished with a regular season record of 3-7, but managed to squeak into the playoffs, and in their first round they upset Plaquemine on the road 28-25 before falling to Leesville in the second round.

However, entering 2023 the Bulldogs have a new head coach for the first time in decades after Rusty Phelps retired. The Bulldogs’ new head coach is former Kinder head coach Bret Fuselier, and he believes his new team has done what it takes to take the next step in 2023.

“We’ve had a really good summer so far, the kids are showing up for workouts, doing a lot of football, you know, seven on sevens and really just running plays offensively, getting our defensive installed, and our kids have really responded to the challenge,” said Fuselier. “You could tell we’re close to the season, these guys have a little practice and we’re ready to go. We have to be consistent every day, be consistent about our effort at practice, be consistent about being here at practice, be here at practice, come here with the right attitude, and just be consistent about those things and how we work, because I’m really not worried about anybody on our schedule, it’s all about how the Jennings Bulldogs are.”

Whenever a new head coach takes over, it’s important to have a sense of leadership within the team, and for the Bulldogs, that is far from a problem.

“I feel like we’re going to do a lot better than we did last year, cause young people, they grow and they get a lot better and I feel like we going to do good,” said Jude Duhon. “We’re doing a lot better than everybody else I think. I think we’re putting more work in than everybody else.”

“I feel like we’re ready for anybody that comes to Jennings, we’re just ready for them if we can keep all our goals every week by week, we’re going to make it,” said Walter Robinson.

Jennings 2023 Schedule:

Friday, September 1st: vs. Leesville

Friday, September 8th: at Eunice

Friday, September 15th: vs. DeRidder

Friday, September 22nd: vs. Iowa

Friday, September 29th: vs. Iota

Friday, October 6th: at Kinder

Friday, October 13th: vs. South Beauregard

Thursday, October 19th: at Westlake

Friday, October 27th: vs. Lake Charles College Prep

Friday, November 3rd: at St. Louis

