Two-A-Days: Iowa Yellow Jackets

IOWA, La. (KPLC) - 2022 was a successful season, to say the least for the Iowa Yellow Jackets as they finished the regular season with a 9-1 record, winning District 3-3A with a district record of 6-0, and they would go onto win two playoff games before falling in the Semi-Finals to North Desoto, but entering 2023, the Yellow Jackets are focused on putting their program best season behind them, and setting a new bar this season.

“Obviously it was a great year last year, but also a lot of learning experiences,” said Head Coach Tommy Johns. “We lost a pretty solid senior class and some really good players, but we do have some guys back as we have nine starters back, and all of these guys have had a great offseason and they’re looking forward to this upcoming season, and they’ve prepared really well.”

As Iowa enters the 2023 season, they do so with renewed hope of making it to the Superdome in New Orleans to fight for the first State Championship in program history, and for senior tight end Luke Guillory, that would mean the world to go out with a bang in his final season at Iowa.

“The goal is to get past the semis of course, I’d really love to get a ring for my senior season, and we’ve just got to work harder, we worked really hard last season but evidently it just wasn’t enough so we’ve just got to keep improving on that,” said Guillory.

For Iowa, in order to do just that, they have to be all in, and according to Coach Johns, that is their motto entering the 2023 season, a reminder that they need to give it everything they have in order to accomplish their goals.

“Our motto is all in. It took a couple of years for them (the players) to understand what exactly that meant, but they understand it’s not easy to be all in all the time, every day. This group has learned from the ones before them, and they’re doing a good job of buying in, and carrying that motto of being all in, on,” said Coach Johns.

“All in means being there when you don’t want to be there, doing things you don’t want to do, just being accountable, loyal, and just being all in,” said senior free safety Joe Natali.

Iowa 2023 Schedule:

Friday, September 1st: at Iota

Friday, September 8th: at Rayne

Friday, September 15th: vs. Leesville

Friday, September 22nd: at Jennings

Friday, September 29th: vs. Kinder

Thursday, October 5th: at South Beauregard

Thursday, October 12th: vs. Westlake

Friday, October 20th: at Lake Charles College Prep

Friday, October 27th: vs. St. Louis

Friday, November 3rd: at Cecilia

