SWLA Arrest Report - August 9, 2023

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report for August 9, 2023.

Daphne Cottongin Arabie, 59, Lake Charles: Possession of a Schedule II drug; possession of a Schedule IV drug; possession of drug paraphernalia.

Evan Jamaar Lambert, 36, Lake Charles: Third offense DWI; driving on a roadway laned for traffic; operating a vehicle with a suspended license.

Corey Lynn Benoit, 29, Lake Charles: Battery of a dating partner.

Rodney Paul Mcinnis, 58, Sulphur: Theft under $1,000; damage to coin-operated devices; contempt of court (2 charges); domestic abuse.

Antonio Gonzales, 29, Highland, TX: Theft under $5,000; out-of-state detainer.

Barry Lee Schannette, 60, Lake Charles: Property damage under $1,000; attempted theft under $1,000; burglary; trespassing; aggravated assault; possession of a Schedule II drug.

Adam Wayne Person, 34, Sulphur: Contempt of court; domestic abuse; child endangerment; contempt of court (2 charges); theft of a motor vehicle under $25,000.

Donald Gary Wilson Jr., 46, Lake Charles: Obstruction of justice; production, manufacture, distribution, or possession of a Schedule I drug; production, manufacture, distribution, or possession of a Schedule IV drug; possession of a firearm by a person previously convicted of felonies; illegal carrying of weapons; possession of drug paraphernalia; sale, distribution, or possession of a legend drug without a prescription.

Copyright 2023 KPLC. All rights reserved.