Sports Persons of the Week - Lake Charles and Grand Lake 16U Softball team

By Devon Distefano
Published: Aug. 10, 2023 at 6:33 PM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - The Grand Lake and Lake Charles 16U All-Stars softball team placed third in the Southwest Regional round of the Senior League World Series this season, and according to Head Coach Lori Fitkin, this is the first time a Lake Charles 16U softball team has ever placed in a regional tournament.

“I’m very proud of them, I think they realized how bad they want it and I think next year we will do it again we’ll make some adjustments where we need to make some adjustments,” Fitkin said. “Some of them will be aging out next year they won’t be able to play little league so next year we have some work to do and we know we’re willing to put that work in.”

Being on the biggest of stages and competing against teams of elite-level talent is something these players will never forget.

“It was an experience of a lifetime you always remember it it’s something worth trying out for it was just the environment, in general, was great you just stay positive and try not to think about the competition coming up it was just another game,” second baseman Parker Alexander said.

Over the years coach Fitkin and her players have formed a special bond with one another that contributed to their success on the field.

“I’ve been with most the girls for a really long time and of course, coach Lori has taught me since I was ten so you know same year, same thing different year kind of thing same team same girls so we all grew up together so our bonds we’re like sisters at this point,” first baseman Baileigh Conner said.

They may have fallen short of their ultimate goal of becoming champions but the players returning for next season now know what it takes.

“I definitely thought we could make it that far we had a lot of potential and we could definitely go farther next year that’s for sure it’s my last year I think we can do it again,” catcher Alyse Sistrunk said.

The team was celebrated at the Lake Charles Town Council meeting earlier this week.

