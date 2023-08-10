50/50 Thursdays
Connections
The Pledge of Allegiance

Police: Woman arrested after found living with missing man’s decomposing body

Police say Josephine Torres has been arrested after she was found living with a missing person's decomposing body. (Source: WTVG)
By Alexis Means and Jordan Gartner
Published: Aug. 10, 2023 at 6:54 PM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG/Gray News) - Ohio authorities say a woman is under arrest after she was found living with a missing man’s body in her apartment.

According to the Toledo Police Department, 39-year-old Josephine Torres has been charged with abusing a corpse after officers discovered her living with a decomposing body.

Authorities did not immediately identify the body but said it was a 50-year-old man who had been reported as missing in the area on Tuesday.

A co-worker, who wanted to remain anonymous, told WTVG that they had reported the man missing and called police on Wednesday after they spotted his car.

“I was on the phone with 911 and something in me said maybe they’re going back to where his last known address was,” the man’s co-worker said. “So, I drove back there.”

The co-worker said he was hopeful to find him once at the apartment, but he smelled a strong odor coming from the residence when police were inside.

“When they opened the door to the apartment, even being downstairs and away from the door, the smell was horrific. I mean, it was something I’ve never smelled in my life,” the co-worker shared.

Police said Torres had been living in the apartment with the man’s body and her cat.

“I heard them [officers] talking to a female and the next thing I knew they brought her down in handcuffs,” the man’s co-worker said.

Currently, the coroner has not released the identity of the man or his cause of death.

Torres appeared in court on Thursday. She was released on bond while awaiting her next court appearance.

Copyright 2023 WTVG via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

CPSO: 17-year-old dies in crash after fleeing traffic stop
CPSO: 17-year-old dies in crash after fleeing traffic stop in stolen car
Photos of a father’s reaction to his daughter being born have gone viral in just a few days.
‘I have to post these’: Father’s reactions go viral in baby birth photos
23-year-old Erron Fontenot was found on August 1 hiding beneath a trailer on Sherry Street.
Suspected Sherry St. shooter faces attempted murder charge
United flight slides off runway at Lake Charles Regional Airport
United Airlines flight slides off runway at Lake Charles Regional Airport
Hapeville police officer rewards a young boy with Play Station for his hard work.
Officer surprises young boy he was asked to remove with new PlayStation

Latest News

Calcasieu officials and their contractor are working to make sure there is sufficient air...
Adequate air conditioning in Calcasieu schools a concern as children head to class
KPLC brings you the latest weather, news, and sports in Southwest Louisiana.
6 sign up to run for Calcasieu sheriff; 16 for La. governor
KPLC First Alert Forecast
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: No relief to the high heat and dry weather is in sight through the weekend
It remains unclear whether the Iranian-Americans’ transfers reflect significant progress in a...
Iran transfers 5 Iranian-American prisoners to house arrest in step toward deal for ultimate release
Maui fire
Death toll from Hawaii wildfires now at 53 as frantic search for survivors continues