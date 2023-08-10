McNeese running back room showing serious depth as first team scrimmage approaches

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) -The Cowboys completed day seven of practice on Wednesday, and as they continue to find their rhythm, certain positions begin to shine, and in this case it’s the running backs.

“Might be one of our deepest rooms we’re really talented in that room,” Head Coach Gary Goff said. “I mean D’angelo Durham has had a great offseason and camp and then Colbey Hamm is a big physical runner with good balance and good hands and then you throw in there the lightning bolt of Cam Thomas and then we got some young guys battling for positions but overall that room is very talented and extremely deep.”

Durham knows how important it is to be surrounded by guys that make each other better day in and day out.

“It’s going really good we’re just focusing on pushing each other and we’re not letting each other step behind or take days off,” Durham said.

Air Force/ Tyler JC transfer Coleby Hamm joined the running back room this past spring and now that he’s been well acquainted with the playbook he feels ready to contribute to his team’s success.

“It was really a blessing to get here early, learn the plays you know to build relationships with the guys, and build a brotherhood with the team it really helped me to bond with the team, and coming into the fall it allowed me to really contribute to the team as much as we can so we can win games this season,” Hamm said.

The Cowboys have two more days of practice before their first scrimmage on Saturday, coach Goff wants his players to compete and play clean football.

“I want to go out there and execute. I want to execute at some high levels, minimize our mistakes, and with each practice we’ve cut these ma’s and lopes out. and that’s what it’s about,” Goff said. “Like we’re not ready to play a game yet, we don’t have to be for another three weeks but we’re on the right track and guys are continuing to come out here and working hard. That’s all we can ask for right now.”

Coach Goff expects the running back room to stay competitive and plans to utilize them in a variety of ways come the regular season.

