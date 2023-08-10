Lafayette man arrested following shooting that killed one-year-old child

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - A Lafayette man has been arrested following the deadly shooting on the 100 block of S. General Marshall Street on August 5, according to the Lafayette Police Department.

The suspect, John Nicholas, 30, has been arrested on the following charges:

First-degree murder.

Attempted first-degree murder (5 counts).

Domestic abuse, child endangerment.

Battery of a dating partner, child endangerment.

False imprisonment with a dangerous weapon.

Possession of a firearm by a person previously convicted of felonies.

The shooting victims included a woman and two children. They were transported to a local hospital but one-year-old Kaci Cyprain would later die. Two LPD officers were shot multiple times during the incident and sent to the hospital with serious injuries.

