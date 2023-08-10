Jennings’ new James Ward Center for Excellence prepares for back-to-school

JENNINGS, La. (KPLC) - Formerly known as the West End Instructional Center, the newly-named James Ward Center for Excellence will soon welcome back its students.

“The James Ward Center for Excellence is a program for kids all over Jeff Davis to travel in. We offer kids an opportunity to expand beyond their home-based schools,” said Principal Lori Lemon.

The old James Ward Elementary School was repurposed into the new learning center. Administrative Assistant Danielle Richard recognized all the work done to get to this point.

“The district, the parish and the community made so many improvements to this campus. They put so much time, energy, and effort into moving us here and it really makes us feel valued, and so we want to make sure our students can share in that too,” Richard said.

The teachers chose the program name intentionally. The James Ward Center for Excellence is named after a former principal of Jennings Elementary.

“The mission that they are very proud of is that here we want every student to strive for excellence every day and make meaningful and measurable change to impact the communities that they are from,“ Lemon said.

The campus will be home to many programs for students.

“We offer EMR, ENT, Fourstroke classes, and this year we are very excited to be offering educational arising for our students, to promote our own profession of being and educator,” Lemon said.

A new addition to the program will be ceremonies for early graduates.

“So a student, depending on their circumstances, may need to graduate early, and that’s one of the new things we are implementing at this school. If you’re going to an early graduation a lot of times they go into the workforce as soon as they graduate. If they’re an early December graduate we are now going to start hosting a graduation ceremony for those students,“ Lemon said.

Currently, the program is for students in grades six through 12.

