Jeff Davis goes back to school

JEFF DAVIS PARISH, La. (KPLC) - As students get ready to head back to school on Aug. 11, 2023, KPLC’s Jade Moreau caught up with Jeff Davis Parish Assistant Superintendent Ben Oustalet to get your questions answered.

What should parents and students know for the first day of school?

We are going to be ready. [At] Jeff Davis, we’re excited, we’re bringing our teachers in for professional development; they will have four days of training and PD prior to the first student walking through the door. Number two, we have to convey, and I would ask parents to help us convey that excitement back to the children. We’ll have campuses ready to greet kids, let them know we missed them, we care for them, we want them to be successful. We really have developed a lot of things over the summer and had trainings on every level to get ready for that first day. From safety, down to procedures, down to academics, how we’re going to do interventions with kids, all of that’s been thought through, and we’re ready and excited. We’re coming off a great school year, and we’re looking for another awesome school year in Jeff Davis Parish.

Is there anything parents should expect to be different this year?

Jennings High and Fenton Elementary will have a second safety entrance on day one. You’re going to see there’s a heavy emphasis on literacy across our state, we’ve been talking a lot in our district about how to build the literacy foundations in that Pre-K to third grade world so that almost everybody has an individual literacy plan, and to really target the things needed for our children, and because I think statewide, literacy is a challenge. We’re coming off tough times, COVID, but like we told our people, all that is gone. We have to get back to the daily educational processes and the foundations that keep our kids moving. Parents over time throughout the year are going to hear a lot about safety, they’re going to see some different things, maybe see some different faces from the sheriff’s office on campus. They will hear a lot about literacy. Also, we continue to expand programs, extracurricular activities, such as in Elton. Elton has added a couple sports, a couple clubs. All those components matter to educating a child and making their journey positive, successful, so they can leave our system and embrace the world and be successful.

Where should families go to find supply lists?

All our schools have hard copies. Also we put it on our district webpage, we sent it out on Facebook. We’re pretty blessed in our parish that a lot of schools collect the fee and have the supplies ready for kids, so that’s a plus. Also they can always call the district office if they would like a list. Walmart has it, and I know we put some in Lake Charles. But the Walmart here in Jennings has every school list of what parents need to bring.

What hurricane repairs remain to be done?

We didn’t have significant damage like our neighbors. Immediate repairs were done right off the bat, so we didn’t have leaky roofs or anything like that. We do still have a little headway to go, I think that’ll be ongoing throughout the year. We’re hoping by the end of this fiscal year, we can knock out most of the hurricane repairs. Also, we have a lot of projects around Jeff Davis parish. We finished roofing project our schools, Lake Arthur Elementary, Lake Arthur High, Welsh High. Fenton school district has several upgrades in the works. People will see a difference when they come. In Jennings, our alternative school, which used to be West End instructional campus, is now named James Ward Center of Excellence, and we moved that across Jennings. Upgrade, nicer facility, safer. We’re a year into our brand-new Jennings Elementary, and part of that project was the demolition. So anybody driving through Jennings can see the Old James Ward cleaned up, all the portable buildings are gone, and going by Old Jennings High, and it’s being demolished, it’s almost down to the ground. And the old alternative school, West End instructional will be demoed. So we’ve got a lot of projects happening, and more to come. All of those things are important to sustain our parish, to keep it growing, and our kids deserve the best school, staff, all these components make a child’s educational journey successful.

Some schools have had trouble finding people to hire. Is the school board facing any shortages?

The workforce is general is a challenge, but I’m glad to say right now at this moment, we are fully staffed with teachers, so that’s exciting. Also today we had our substitute job fair. And I was thinking earlier this morning, will anybody come? We’re putting this on, do people realize the opportunities and how vital subs are needed? Well, today, we almost had thirty people show up and for a small system, that’s good. It’s a challenge, but we try to attack it early. We have our teacher job fair at the first part of June...overall, I say [we’re] blessed, but we still have some challenges in front of us. But every school system is encountering challenges as far as getting certified teachers in the classrooms for our children. Jeff Davis Parish has people that want to work here, want to stay here, and really provide an excellent service to our kids.

What is the latest on security?

Security always has to be the number one thing we talk about before we start talking about academics, even personnel and hiring people, we’ve got to have safe and secure buildings. The good news, we were one of around 40 parishes to receive a safety grant, over half a million dollars. So we strategically are looking at some ways to secure entrances. We’re very pleased to say that two schools have built those over the summer. We’re gonna try to put them at more of our schools. We’re also looking at getting some training and weapon detectors across our district. It won’t be immediate, day one. It’s going to be a phased in plan around that. We’re also looking at a couple fencing projects for James Board Center of Excellence School that we’re trying to upgrade. Over the past couple years we have increased the school resource officers, so we have, not one-to-one at every school, but there is a presence at some point throughout the day at all of our schools. Recently, our administrators came back to work, and we had a district PD professional development day, and we brought in the sheriff’s office, we got on the phone with the weapons detector company to start our initial training. We always talk about crisis plans and how to handle certain situations, so it’s something that we always keep on our forefront. We have been blessed that our schools are safe, but you can’t take anything for granted and we have to stay prepared.

Do you know which schools have officers and training?

In our Parish, through the sheriff’s office, we have six school resource officers. They all naturally have to go Academy training. We had a statewide training in June that we went to... me, Mr. Hall, our superintendent, Child Welfare and Transportation Supervisor, Mr. Gilbeaux. We went with the SRO’s and got some safety updates. The first labor is the high schools. Then we go down - I’d say high schools and middle schools - then we go down and filter the elementary schools. In our parish, we have a lot of combination schools, K-12. So, we’re pleased to say about 70% of our campuses are covered by an SRO, but all campuses have access and have some kind of presence. And we always are looking for grants, more ways we can look at, because, I think ideally, we would all like an SRO at every campus. But, it takes resources, it takes money to make that happen. But that is a goal that our parish is moving towards over the next couple years.

