FIRST ALERT FORECAST: No relief to the high heat and dry conditions in sight through the weekend

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - This same hot and dry weather is only set to continue at least over the next few days, if not longer. Upper-level high pressure is still in control, meaning another hot day is on tap Friday. Temperatures will range from the upper 90′s along I-10, to low 100′s north. Of course, it will feel even hotter than that with heat indices that range between 105-115 degrees. Rain chances will remain low while winds blow from the southwest around 10-20 mph, with higher gusts. Unfortunately, this means the drought continues to grow and fire will remain a threat both Friday and through the weekend.

Another day of heat indices in the 105-115 degree range is ahead Friday. (KPLC)

The lack of rain over the past few weeks as really dried all vegetation out and the hot weather only compounds this problem. At times the humidity is high which helps the dry vegetation a little, but in the afternoon hours the humidity drop and that pulls even more moisture out. And then windy conditions add to the fire danger by easily pushing flames and potentially spreading fire quickly. Bottom-line please do not burn and use extreme caution outside with anything that could cause a fire to start.

The drought only continues to worsen across SWLA, with a level 3/4 category in place for some. This means it will be necessary to avoid burning activity until more rain arrives and be careful with anything that could start a fire. (KPLC)

Lets also not forget that even aside from the fire danger, it still is very important to use hot weather precautions. Drink plenty of water, wear light-colored clothing, take frequent breaks if working outdoors, and try to stay indoors in air conditioning if possible. Never leave small children or pets unattended outdoors or in vehicles in the heat. Limit strenuous activities to the early morning or late evening if possible.

High pressure will stay in control through the weekend, before maybe starting to back a little by the middle of next week. (KPLC)

Long term is still holding out for some change by the end of the weekend and into next week. Indications are that our stubborn high pressure should finally back away, with some disturbances that may approach our region by next week. If this does indeed happen, that would mean a better chance for some much needed scattered showers and storms. While temperatures still will likely remain hot, any rain would help cool things a little and perhaps send highs closer to normal levels.

The tropics are back to quiet for the time being. Even with a few tropical waves in the basin, there are no signs of any new development in the next week.

