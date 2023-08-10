50/50 Thursdays
Connections
The Pledge of Allegiance

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: No relief to the high heat and dry conditions in sight through the weekend

Hot and dry weather will only continue the drought and fire risk into the weekend.
By Max Lagano
Published: Aug. 10, 2023 at 4:35 PM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - This same hot and dry weather is only set to continue at least over the next few days, if not longer. Upper-level high pressure is still in control, meaning another hot day is on tap Friday. Temperatures will range from the upper 90′s along I-10, to low 100′s north. Of course, it will feel even hotter than that with heat indices that range between 105-115 degrees. Rain chances will remain low while winds blow from the southwest around 10-20 mph, with higher gusts. Unfortunately, this means the drought continues to grow and fire will remain a threat both Friday and through the weekend.

Another day of heat indices in the 105-115 degree range is ahead Friday.
Another day of heat indices in the 105-115 degree range is ahead Friday.(KPLC)

The lack of rain over the past few weeks as really dried all vegetation out and the hot weather only compounds this problem. At times the humidity is high which helps the dry vegetation a little, but in the afternoon hours the humidity drop and that pulls even more moisture out. And then windy conditions add to the fire danger by easily pushing flames and potentially spreading fire quickly. Bottom-line please do not burn and use extreme caution outside with anything that could cause a fire to start.

The drought only continues to worsen across SWLA, with a level 3/4 category in place for some....
The drought only continues to worsen across SWLA, with a level 3/4 category in place for some. This means it will be necessary to avoid burning activity until more rain arrives and be careful with anything that could start a fire.(KPLC)

Lets also not forget that even aside from the fire danger, it still is very important to use hot weather precautions. Drink plenty of water, wear light-colored clothing, take frequent breaks if working outdoors, and try to stay indoors in air conditioning if possible. Never leave small children or pets unattended outdoors or in vehicles in the heat. Limit strenuous activities to the early morning or late evening if possible.

High pressure will stay in control through the weekend, before maybe starting to back a little...
High pressure will stay in control through the weekend, before maybe starting to back a little by the middle of next week.(KPLC)

Long term is still holding out for some change by the end of the weekend and into next week. Indications are that our stubborn high pressure should finally back away, with some disturbances that may approach our region by next week. If this does indeed happen, that would mean a better chance for some much needed scattered showers and storms. While temperatures still will likely remain hot, any rain would help cool things a little and perhaps send highs closer to normal levels.

KPLC First Alert Forecast
KPLC First Alert Forecast(KPLC)

The tropics are back to quiet for the time being. Even with a few tropical waves in the basin, there are no signs of any new development in the next week.

Copyright 2023 KPLC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

CPSO: 17-year-old dies in crash after fleeing traffic stop
CPSO: 17-year-old dies in crash after fleeing traffic stop in stolen car
Photos of a father’s reaction to his daughter being born have gone viral in just a few days.
‘I have to post these’: Father’s reactions go viral in baby birth photos
23-year-old Erron Fontenot was found on August 1 hiding beneath a trailer on Sherry Street.
Suspected Sherry St. shooter faces attempted murder charge
United flight slides off runway at Lake Charles Regional Airport
United Airlines flight slides off runway at Lake Charles Regional Airport
Hapeville police officer rewards a young boy with Play Station for his hard work.
Officer surprises young boy he was asked to remove with new PlayStation

Latest News

Afternoon "feels like" temperatures could reach close to 120°! Take Caution!
First Alert Forecast: Back into excessive heat for the day, pattern extending into the weekend
Hot and dry weather will only continue the drought and fire risk into the weekend.
KPLC 7 News First at Four - KPLC First Alert Forecast
KPLC brings you the latest weather, news, and sports in Southwest Louisiana.
Wade's Thursday Noon Forecast
Start your day with the FOX 29 Morning Show
KPLC 7 News: Joseph's Morning Forecast