First Alert Forecast: Back into excessive heat for the day, pattern extending into the weekend

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Extreme heat and humid winds are keeping us under a damp blow dryer in southwest Louisiana, as high pressure maintains it’s hold over the region.

Temperatures will continue to range from the upper 90′s through the low 100′s for some locations north of the intestate. While slightly drier air may filter in during the afternoon, heat indices still will likely range between 105-110 degrees and could exceed 115 degrees during the hottest part of the afternoon. Even with some decent winds blowing ample humid air right off the gulf, rain chances remain little to none. If any stray showers showers manage to develop, they will be very limited in coverage and not provide much relief from the drought and hot temperatures.

Afternoon "feels like" temperatures could reach close to 120°! Take Caution! (KPLC)

The heat advisories have upgraded to excessive heat warnings for the day. With this in mind, it will be extra important to take hot weather precautions. Drink plenty of water, wear light-colored clothing, take frequent breaks if working outdoors, and try to stay indoors in air conditioning if possible. Never leave small children or pets unattended outdoors or in vehicles in the heat. Limit strenuous activities to the early morning or late evening if possible.

Rain chances will be staying minimal as we finish out the week as upper-level high pressure continues to hold it’s influence over our area, though any rain will be very limited. We may see a few cooling showers on a daily basis, but any activity will likely be short lived.

Afternoon winds will contribute to hot and humid conditions (KPLC)

The fire danger continues to increase and will likely get worse with little to no rain expected through the weekend. The lack of rain over the past few weeks as really dried all vegetation out and the hot weather only compounds this problem. At times the humidity is high which helps the dry vegetation a little, but in the afternoon hours the humidity drop and that pulls even more moisture out. And then windy conditions add to the fire danger by easily pushing flames and potentially spreading fire quickly. Bottom-line please do not burn and use extreme caution outside with anything that could cause a fire to start.

High pressure remains in place through the weekend (KPLC)

Long term is still holding out for some change by the end of the weekend and into next week. Indications are that our stubborn high pressure should finally back away, with some disturbances that may approach our region by next week. If this does indeed happen, that would mean a better chance for some much needed scattered showers and storms. While temperatures still will likely remain hot, any rain would help cool things a little and perhaps send highs closer to normal levels.

Tropical Outlook (KPLC)

The tropics are back to quiet for the time being. Even with a few tropical waves in the basin, there are no signs of any new development in the next week.

