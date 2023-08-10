Couple frustrated their attorneys have not released hurricane insurance money

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) -They weathered the hurricanes, fought their insurance companies and now are fighting the attorneys who still have not released their money.

Aaron and Sylvia Sonnier have been waiting for a year to get the last bit of hurricane money they are owed. It’s been a trying time for the couple who wait to finish home repairs with $75-thousand they are still owed.

According to court records their law firm, McClenny Moseley and Associates of Texas, sent the check to their mortgage company for endorsement, yet.

“It was expired by the time they got it, so they just sent it back to us,” said Sylvia Sonnier.

The insurance company issued a replacement check, sent to the attorneys and records show it was deposited in a Wells Fargo account in Texas-- yet named partner, Zach Mosely, denies he endorsed it or that the law firm has a Wells Fargo account.

“Whatever happened it’s fraudulent. My money was stolen, flat out,” said Sylvia.

Her husband was tied up at work but spoke over the phone. Aaron Sonnier is grateful Judge James Cain ordered that they pay the couple.

“They were ordered to take care of my situation so we can finally get our home fully finished and fixed because the check was issued by the insurance company and we did everything in good faith like we were supposed to and now they’re being forced to hold up their end of the bargain and that’s a big relief,” said Aaron.

“We’ve waited long enough and fought hard enough for it,” said Sylvia.

Cain told Moseley, if he has any hope of getting his suspension lifted, he better take care of several things-- including getting the Sonnier’s paid. This week in federal court Mosely denied participating in an illegal, unethical scheme calling it instead an “imperfect process.”

Moseley has been ordered to produce $20-million in re-issued checks by noon Friday. The judge says he will appoint a trustee to make sure the checks are distributed.

“The court is going to handle these checks from now on,” said Cain.

“You’ve been sitting on $20-million,” said Cain. “What you did in this district was unethical and illegal. You can’t hold these people hostage,” he said.

He also ordered Moseley to move the trust account to hold clients’ money to Louisiana. Moseley claims the trust account they have is with Veritex Bank in Texas, but there are also records pertaining to the Wells Fargo Bank in Texas. mentioned earlier.

After Mosely told the court neither he or the firm has a Wells Fargo account, the court said it would subpoena the bank to produce records to see who the account belongs to and who has made deposits of clients’ money.

“I don’t believe you for a second,” Cain said to Moseley.

Cain said if he had to send U.S. Marshals to pick up records and checks from the bank, they would be picking up more than checks.

“You have no credibility with this court. This is theft,” said Cain.

