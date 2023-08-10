Clean energy among new projects discussed for SWLA economy

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - The Southwest Louisiana Development Alliance met with companies across the five-parish area today to discuss economic opportunities that further revitalize the place we all call home.

Southwest Louisiana took a massive economic blow after the 2020 pandemic and hurricanes, but our corner of the state is still home to a very unique and diverse economy. From healthcare to aviation, agriculture, gaming and more, this abundant economy allows companies the power to further explore opportunities like the clean energy sector.

“We look at strategies and actions to address the causes of climate change. But also take advantage of whatever economic opportunities may come from this that is called the energy transition,” said Brad Lambert, Deputy Secretary of the Louisiana Economic Development.

Lambert said this plan is the only one like it among the Gulf Coast states.

“Twenty-eight high-level strategies, 84 different action items to try to meet that overarching goal of how can we get to net zero greenhouse gas emissions by 2050,” he said.

The plan introduces initiatives such as carbon capture, wind energy and hydrogen power.

“There’s not many areas that have the diversity that we do along with the strong economic base. I think we are fortunate to be in Southwest Louisiana,” said SWLA Economic Development Alliance President George Swift.

Since Hurricane Laura, the area has hosted 140 ribbon cuttings for new businesses in the area.

More economic topics discussed include the increase in employment rates and the decrease in inflation rates throughout the five-parish area.

Daniel Turner, founder of Power the Future, promoted a similar idea this week. He believes it is imperative the renewable energy sector works with the oil and gas industry in order to succeed and create a better Louisiana.

“If they are just able to have a greater impact and create an environment it helps this industry to thrive. It will mean a better quality of life for Louisiana, it will mean more jobs, more revenue, more prosperity. So I’m really optimistic about the future of the state,” Turner said.

From the Port of Lake Charles projects to the expansion of renewable energy, Southwest Louisiana is ready for some big changes.

