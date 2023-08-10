City of Sulphur reminds residents when to water yards during mandatory water conservation

SULPHUR, La. (KPLC) - The City of Sulphur is reminding residents when they can water their yards and gardens during the current mandatory water conservation order.

The following guidelines were issued as per Ordinance No. 520:

Owners and occupiers of residences and businesses with odd-numbered street addresses shall be permitted to water their lawns and gardens only on Tuesdays, Thursdays, and Saturdays between midnight and 2:00 p.m.

Owners and occupiers of residences and businesses with even-numbered street addresses shall be permitted to water their lawns and gardens on Wednesdays, Fridays, and Sundays, between midnight and 2:00 p.m.

Owners and occupiers of residences and businesses that do not have street addresses shall be permitted to water their lawns and gardens only on Tuesdays, Thursdays, and Saturdays between midnight and 2:00 p.m.

