Chris Stapleton adds Louisiana stop to ‘All-American Road Show’ tour in October

FILE - Chris Stapleton performs at the 50th annual CMA Awards in Nashville, Tenn., on Nov. 2,...
By Jesse Brooks
Published: Aug. 10, 2023 at 10:15 AM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
LAFAYETTE, La. (WVUE) - Eight-time Grammy Award-winning country artist Chris Stapleton, currently on his “All-American Road Show” tour, is adding a stop in Louisiana this October.

With opening act support from Charley Crockett and Nikki Lane, Stapleton will headline at the Cajundome in Lafayette on Sat. Oct. 14.

Presales for Citi cardholders begin on Tuesday, Aug. 15 and there will be additional presales throughout the week ahead of the general on-sale beginning on Friday, Aug. 18 at 10 a.m.

Stapleton is touring to promote an upcoming album, “Higher, due on Nov. 10. The first single of the new album, “White Horse”, is out now. It was written by Stapleton and Dan Wilson and produced by his wife Morgane Stapleton and Nashville veteran Dave Cobb. The song was recorded at Nashville’s RCA Studio A, and it debuted with 135 adds -- the biggest add day of 2023 and the biggest of the last 12 months at country radio.

In the past year, Stapleton was named Entertainer of the Year at the 58th ACM Awards—resulting in a prestigious ACM Triple Crown Award—and Male Vocalist of the Year at the 2022 CMA Awards—his sixth time earning the award, setting the record for most wins ever in the category.

Supporting act Charley Crockett, a Texas native, joined the All-American Road Show fresh off a headlining tour in Europe supporting his latest record, “The Man From Waco.” Crockett has a retro sound that sounds like everything between Hank Williams and Bill Withers, and he started his music career several years ago busking on Royal Street when he lived in New Orleans.

Charley Crockett
Charley Crockett(Charley Crockett / Brooks Burris)

Nikkie Lane calls Dallas her home base and has been touring and recording for the last 13 years. The 39-year-old singer-songer has bounced around from South Carolina, Los Angeles, New York, and Nashville while releasing records for Iamsound and New West Records. Drawing comparisons to Neko Case, some critics are referring to her as the new First Lady of Outlaw Country.

Nikki Lane
Nikki Lane(Nikki Lane)

