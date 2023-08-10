Calcasieu goes back to school

CALCASIEU PARISH, La. (KPLC) - Calcasieu Parish heads back to school on Aug. 11, 2023, and KPLC’s Devon DiStefano sat down with Calcasieu Parish School Board Superintendent Shannon LaFargue to get the information parents and students need to know for their first day back.

What should parents and students know for the first day of school?

The best way to start the school year is to be excited: excited for new friendships to develop and emerge, opportunities for new clubs and teachers. It’s an opportunity to be curious, to grow academically, to think about your future and to develop your skill sets. Coming out of COVID and the hurricanes, we have just such a strong sense of resiliency. We want our students to feel confident in their abilities, confident in knowing they can withstand anything in SWLA. We want them know all of our initiatives are going to be the same this year, as far as the expectations in the classroom. Having high expectations from a student perspective is critical. It’s critical for academic success, establishing those relationships with your teachers and peers, being confident in your abilities but knowing that there’s always room for improvement. Being confident and having high expectations for yourself... if you have those things in your toolkit, you’re going to be successful and it’s going to carry you through your educational journey to a point where you feel confident in what you’ve been able to learn and the skill set you’ve been able to develop with Calcasieu Parish school system. Moving into this school year, we’re excited about so many things. One, we had good growth across the board; our student and teachers and school leaders, they worked so hard last year to recover that learning loss we experienced during those difficult times during the hurricanes and COVID, and we’ve made significant progress in closing those gaps or accelerating beyond those thresholds.

Is there anything parents should expect to be different this year?

One of our big pillars this year is communication. So what parents can do is stay connected to the school. We give information through our school websites, social media, where we’re constantly pushing out information. We had an incredible following last year on social media, so it gives us more reason to move in that direction. Our goal this summer was that continued professional development and we had so many members of our stakeholders in CPSB attend conferences, moreso than ever before. So we’re excited about what they’re going to be bringing back into the classroom, back into the school setting because of all the professional development opportunities they’ve had within the departments. They learned new initiatives, they learned something new in the field of education that can just move the needle, provide a moment for innovation, more creativity, and then give that student more of a reason to be engaged. And we want our parents just like the students, to have high expectations. There are so many others opportunities during the day to learn outside of school. Our STEM center is expanding, with other opportunities for parents to take their kids, and not just during the instructional day. Being curious outside of the school setting, those are things that amplify what we do on a day-to-day basis. Second, the security and safety of our schools, that was a pressing matter last year, and we’ve made significant strides in ensuring that our schools are going to be safe. That’s so our community feels that, to the greatest extent possible, it is a safe and secure environment, conducive to the academic achievement we want, where we can grow our students intellectually, emotionally, physically, and prepare them for the workforce beyond high school.

Where should families go to find supply lists?

We’re lucky that we’re able to provide the supplies for the students. When they show up to school, the supplies will be there for them. This may be the last year that happens because of the funding. That question will be more relevant as we approach next year. We’re supplying Pre-K through 8 general school supplies, so they may need to get a few extra [supplies]. We get questions about why we don’t do high school, too, but at the high school level, with so many different courses, it’s impossible to compile a consistent supply list. Teachers will provide high school students with supply lists once they arrive on the first day.

What hurricane repairs remain to be done?

Some schools have had trouble finding people to hire. Is the school board facing any shortages?

What is the latest on security? Do you know which schools have officers and training?

We’ve hired a third-party security company to provide us armed guards for all of our elementary schools, and Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office is covering all of our high schools and middle schools. We’ve partnered with municipalities and townships in coordination with chiefs of police in those municipalities to assist us with providing law enforcement in a couple of schools. A part of one of our platforms last year was to make sure we had that, and we’ve done that. The other aspect is the controlled points of entry, we spent time over the summer ensuring we had proper fencing to control points of entry. Parents and students will notice that. There’s going to be more of a presence as you walk into schools. The third-party security company that we hired was the piloted program that we had in May for a few school areas. We’ve now secured a partnership with them, so that they will provide an armed guard throughout the instructional day at all of the elementary schools for the first time ever in the Calcasieu Parish school system. And at two of the middle schools that we did not have security all day – we had a roving officer going back and forth between the high school and middle school. So we feel comfortable and confident that for the first time in CPSB, every single school with an armed presence.

