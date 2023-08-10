50/50 Thursdays
Connections
The Pledge of Allegiance

Arrest made for inmate overdoses at Rapides Parish Detention Center-3

(Mitchell Haindfield / CC BY 2.0 via MGN)
By KALB Digital Team
Published: Aug. 9, 2023 at 11:47 AM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPIDES PARISH, La. (KALB) - An arrest has been made in the investigation into two inmates who overdosed at the Rapides Parish Detention Center-3.

The Rapides Parish Sheriff’s Office said its investigation revealed Damien Lee Landry, 30, of Alexandria, as the suspect.

RPSO said that on August 8, around 11:50 p.m., inmates alerted deputies that an inmate was having a medical emergency in one of the dorms. The inmate was breathing but was unresponsive. It was believed to be a possible opioid overdose and Narcan was administered, along with other life-saving measures. The inmate was transported to a local hospital, listed in critical condition.

On August 9, around 2:15 a.m., another inmate was in distress. Live-saving aid was rendered, including Narcan, as RPSO believed this was another possible opioid overdose. This inmate was also transported to a local hospital and is listed in stable condition.

RPSO said Landry turned himself into RPDC-1 back on August 8 to serve a four-day administrative sanction for the Louisiana Department of Probation and Parole. He was booked and then transferred to RPDC-3 during the evening of August 8 to serve the four days.

During the course of the investigation, RPSO said it was determined when Landry entered the jail initially, he was concealing suspected fentanyl in a body cavity. While at RPDC-3, Landry allegedly supplied multiple inmates, including the two inmates who suffered overdoses, with suspected fentanyl.

The investigation is still ongoing, and more charges are possible.

Click here to report a typo. Please provide the title of the article in your email.

Copyright 2023 KALB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

CPSO: 17-year-old dies in crash after fleeing traffic stop
CPSO: 17-year-old dies in crash after fleeing traffic stop in stolen car
Photos of a father’s reaction to his daughter being born have gone viral in just a few days.
‘I have to post these’: Father’s reactions go viral in baby birth photos
23-year-old Erron Fontenot was found on August 1 hiding beneath a trailer on Sherry Street.
Suspected Sherry St. shooter faces attempted murder charge
United flight slides off runway at Lake Charles Regional Airport
United Airlines flight slides off runway at Lake Charles Regional Airport
Hapeville police officer rewards a young boy with Play Station for his hard work.
Officer surprises young boy he was asked to remove with new PlayStation

Latest News

Police find over $300K of drugs at neighbor’s home while investigating deadly stabbing
Jennings’ new James Ward Center for Excellence prepares for back-to-school
Jennings’ new James Ward Center for Excellence prepares for back-to-school
Clean energy among projects discussed for SWLA economic development
Clean energy among new projects discussed for SWLA economy
Clean energy among projects discussed for SWLA economic development
Clean energy among projects discussed for SWLA economic development
Jennings’ new James Ward Center for Excellence prepares for back-to-school
Jennings’ new James Ward Center for Excellence prepares for back-to-school